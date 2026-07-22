SOMSD Board of Ed to Meet July 30 & August 18 to Discuss & Establish Annual Goals & Objectives

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

The Board of Education of the School District of South Orange and Maplewood hereby gives notice of the following meetings:

On Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 p.m ., the Board of Education will hold a Board Retreat . The purpose of this meeting is to review the Board Self Evaluation and begin the annual goal setting process. Immediately following the conclusion of the Board Retreat , the Board will adjourn into Executive Session at 6:30 pm for approximately 75 minutes . Following the Executive Session , the Board will reconvene in Regular Session to conduct its regular monthly public meeting, where action will be taken.

On Tuesday, August 18, 2026 at 6:30 p.m ., the Board of Education will hold an Annual Goal Setting Retreat . The purpose of this meeting is to discuss and establish the Board’s annual goals and objectives. Action will not be taken.

All meetings will be held in person in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, New Jersey, in accordance with the Open Public Meetings Act.

Choose one of three options to view the meeting:

Channel 35 in Maplewood

Channel 19 in South Orange

Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange

Join By Computer/Smartphone

Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here (https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)

Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)

July 30, 2026 Board of Education Meeting

Date: July 30, 2026 | Time: 4:30 PM

Webex Link: Click Here to Join

Event Number: 2539 677 0176

Event Password: Orange20Maple

Join by Phone: 650-479-3208 (US Toll)

August 18, 2026 Board of Education Meeting

Date: August 18, 2026 | Time: 6:30 PM

Webex Link: Click Here to Join

Event Number: 2537 419 3380

Event Password: Orange20Maple

Join by Phone: 650-479-3208 (US Toll)

How to Participate in Public Comment

If you would like to address the Board during the Hearings of Individuals and Delegations, please follow these three steps:

Step 1: Register to Speak

To be added to the speaker list, you must complete the signup form prior to the start of the session:

Step 2: Set Up Webex

Ensure your device is ready by installing the Webex app in advance:

Step 3: Connect and Comment

Join the meeting using the WebEx meeting links above to enter the virtual room.

Stay Ready: When it is your turn to speak, the moderator will unmute your microphone.

Deliver Your Message: Speak clearly into your microphone or headset. Once your allotted time has concluded, your microphone will be muted to allow the next speaker to begin.

Note: For the best experience, we recommend joining via a stable Wi-Fi connection and using a headset to minimize background noise.

Tiffany Reneau, Acting Board Secretary