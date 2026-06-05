Columbia Girls Cap Strong Season at Group 4 Championships

Keira Monagle capped off an outstanding weekend on May 30 by earning a runner-up finish in the girls’ 1600 meters as the Columbia girls’ track and field team had several strong performances at the NJSIAA Group 4 Championships at Franklin High School. The Cougars also received strong performances from their relay teams, hurdlers, and throwers throughout the two-day championship meet.

Monagle delivered the highlight of the weekend for Columbia, placing second in the girls’ 1600 meters with a time of 4:59.40. The senior finished less than two seconds behind champion Jennifer Friedman of Ridge and secured eight team points for the Cougars. Monagle ran among the leaders throughout the race, sitting near the front at every split before finishing under the five-minute mark.

Before the meet, Simon spoke about what has made Monagle one of the program’s most reliable performers.

“Keira is very strategic; she works hard to make sure she is peaking at the right time,” Head Coach Alex Simon said. “We expect a big weekend from her, as well as everyone.”

The girls’ 4×100 relay team of Anna Cooper, Sydney Kwan, Kuylyn Latney, and Sara Marley opened the weekend with a ninth-place finish in 48.99 seconds, just missing out on a top-eight medal position.

Johanna Yarde added another strong result for Columbia, finishing 11th in the girls’ 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:04.96. Entering the weekend, Simon said Yarde and the relay teams would be important pieces for Columbia.

“Our relays are a big part of Columbia tradition, as the team’s success is always the goal,” Simon said.

The girls’ 4×800 relay team of Gwendolyn Butkus, Elizabeth Leahy, Niko Reese, and Caroline Shaw finished 18th in 10:09.70 against a deep field of state qualifiers.

Freshman Kesari Tennant represented Columbia in both throwing events, placing 20th in the shot put with a throw of 31 feet, 3 inches and 23rd in the discus at 89 feet, 1 inch. Simon said a successful championship meet would come from athletes performing at their highest level.

“PRs for everyone is the success,” Simon said. “There are no bad athletes at this meet; you have to qualify and, at the very least, be a good athlete to make it.”

The results reflected the progress Columbia made throughout the season, with several athletes delivering strong performances on one of New Jersey’s biggest stages.