Academy of Saint Elizabeth Celebrates 35 Graduates and 161 Years of Educational Excellence

From the Academy of Saint Elizabeth

On June 6, the Academy of Saint Elizabeth celebrated the graduation of 35 students representing 19 New Jersey municipalities. Among the Class of 2021 is South Orange resident Francesca Servitto, who will attend the University of Scranton, and former South Orange resident Nala Davis, who will attend the University of Connecticut.

The Class of 2021 Valedictorian is Molly McKenna of Byram Township; Molly will study European History at University College London. The class Salutatorian is Lauren Iskander of West Orange; Lauren is the recipient of the Presidential Scholarship from Villanova University, where she plans to study Chemical Engineering.

The Commencement Address was delivered by AOSE alumna Robin Deehan ‘06. Robin is a sports multimedia journalist at News 12 New Jersey. She earned a Master’s degree in Broadcast & Digital Journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University. She earned a B.A. in Mass Communications from The College of New Jersey, where she served as captain of the nationally-ranked women’s lacrosse team.

Established in 1860, the Academy of Saint Elizabeth is the oldest all-girls Catholic high school in New Jersey. The school’s first commencement exercises were held in 1865. Today, the Academy shares its 200-acre campus with Saint Elizabeth University, founded in 1899. As the school marks 161 years in the community, it continues to excel at educating young women for 21st-century scholarship, leadership, and service.