PHOTOS: South Orange-Maplewood Summer Music Program Keeps Students Playing & Singing

For the third year in a row, the South Orange-Maplewood School District is hosting its Summer Music Enrichment Program for students grades 6-12.

The program runs from July 1-31, 2024, at no cost to families. Students sign up like they do for all district Summer programs via Community Pass online form managed by the Office of Curriculum and Instruction. No auditions are needed.

According to SOMSD Supervisor of Fine Arts James Manno, “The focus of the Summer Music Program is to provide an opportunity for extended instruction in band, orchestra and chorus ensembles, in order for SOMSD students to continually improve their musicianship skills.”

Manno explained that students who sign up are already part of the grade 5-11 music programs: vocal, strings, band. “It’s rare that we have a beginner that never played an instrument but it has happened.” Manno said he added guitar this year “as an additional experience for the Summer Music program, it’s been a hit with the students and parents.”

Instructors are: Program Lead Teacher Todd VanBeveren, Band Teacher Christopher Balas, String Teacher Domenic Croce, and Vocal Teacher Regina Bradshaw.

All student groups combine daily for a 30-minute singing period with Ms. Bradshaw in the morning and afternoon. Manno said, “We encourage ALL of our musicians to sing,” explaining that “it is important for musical development in many ways,” including understanding emotions, expressing melody, supporting playing and studying musicality.

During week 2, while Band students worked on “Ancient Hunters”, Vocal students were singing “De Profundis” in Latin, and Strings were bowing away at “Bach Country Fiddles”, a piece where two classic melodies get the fiddle treatment.

The program has been covered by ESSER II (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds in the past. Funding continued this year, despite cuts to the 2024-25 school budget, including to arts programming.