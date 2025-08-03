Sign Up Now for the 7th Annual Laura Holtz Tourney to Fight Epilepsy

The Maplewood Township’s Department of Community Services is sponsoring the 7th Annual Laura Holtz Tennis Tournament to Fight Epilepsy, September 6 and 7. The doubles tournament is for adults ages 18 and over. Teams must be two adults – any combination of genders. Registration open to All begins August 1, 2025. It will be held at the Memorial Park and Walter Park Tennis Courts. Cost: $50 per team – For Information and to Register Online go to:

https://maplewood.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=4184

If you would like to Donate, please use this link:

https://p2p.onecause.com/lauraholtzepilepsyfund

Questions Contact: [email protected]

Laura Holtz began playing tennis in the Maplewood Tennis Program at age 6 and became a tennis instructor while in high school for the children’s classes and for the tennis camp. She was a talented tennis player, caring teacher, and a wonderful person. Laura passed away from complications relating to Epilepsy at the age of 20. This charity tournament is being held in Laura’s memory.