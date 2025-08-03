CommunityMaplewoodSports

Sign Up Now for the 7th Annual Laura Holtz Tourney to Fight Epilepsy

Registration is open now for the doubles tennis tournament, which will take place Sept. 6 & 7 at Memorial Park and the Walter Park Tennis Courts.

The Maplewood Township’s Department of Community Services is sponsoring the 7th Annual Laura Holtz Tennis Tournament to Fight Epilepsy, September 6 and 7. The doubles tournament is for adults ages 18 and over. Teams must be two adults – any combination of genders. Registration open to All begins August 1, 2025. It will be held at the Memorial Park and Walter Park Tennis Courts.  Cost: $50 per team – For Information and to Register Online go to:

https://maplewood.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=4184

If you would like to Donate, please use this link:

https://p2p.onecause.com/lauraholtzepilepsyfund

Questions Contact: [email protected]

Laura Holtz began playing tennis in the Maplewood Tennis Program at age 6 and became a tennis instructor while in high school for the children’s classes and for the tennis camp. She was a talented tennis player, caring teacher, and a wonderful person. Laura passed away from complications relating to Epilepsy at the age of 20. This charity tournament is being held in Laura’s memory. 

