Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Columbia High’s ‘Into the Woods’ Receives 4 Bergen County PAC Award Nominations

by The Village Green
The Village Green
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This year’s Columbia High School musical production of Into The Woods, the critically acclaimed musical by Steven Sondheim and James Lapine, received four nominations for the Bergen County PAC High School Musical Awards. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on June 8.

The CHS nominees are: Best Direction (Britt Keshner and Bethany Pettigrew), Best Featured Ensemble Member (Sedona Howell), Best Ensemble, and Best Orchestra.

Before the production opened in March, CHS photographer Aidan Heindl provided a sneak peak with the dress rehearsal photos below. Read more about the show here.

Aidan Heindl is a 12th grade student at Columbia High School and is working with Village Green as part of a grant from the New Jersey Civic Information Consortium

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