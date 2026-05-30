Columbia High Parnassian Society Takes Home Best Play at Montclair State Foxy Awards

Director and Guidance Counselor Kelly Murphy’s direction of The Children’s Hour in collaboration with the Columbia High School Parnassian Society won the Best Play Overall award in a competition of 160 schools in New Jersey, on May 28 at the Montclair State Theater Night “Foxy” Awards. It was the last award presented for the evening.

CHS Senior Sadie Howell won Best Actress.

Other nominations included CHS Juniors Oliver Gold, for Best Supporting Actor, and Ayla Licht, for Best Actress in an Ensemble.

According to Montclair State’s Theater Night Awards website, “by sharing their work with peers throughout the state, students and teachers have the opportunity to observe and learn from the high standards, extraordinary creativity and risk-taking artistic choices made by outstanding theatre educators and their students.”

https://www.montclair.edu/ theatre-and-dance/productions- and-events/theatre-night- awards/