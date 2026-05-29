LETTER: Former Judge Varon Endorses Martin Ceperley for Maplewood Township Committee

Three candidates are running for two seats in the Democratic primary (June 2) for Maplewood Township Committee. Read our election guidelines here. Read our election coverage here.

To the Village Green,

Dear Editor,

I will be casting my vote in the Democratic Primary on June 2nd for Martin Ceperley for the Township Committee. I have lived in Maplewood since 1983 and was instrumental in flipping our Township government from Red to Blue (before those terms were even in common usage). I managed the late Jerry Ryan’s first campaign for the TC. I believed then that Maplewood needed new young leadership and believe that now. Martin is a progressive community activist, focused on street safety, development of local businesses and committed to government that is open, listens and communicates clearly and follows through. He has waged a positive campaign. I urge others to vote for Martin Ceperley for the Democratic Nomination for Member of the Maplewood Township Committee.

STANLEY M. VARON

Maplewood, NJ