MaplewoodSchools / Kids

Maplewood Middle School Closed for 3rd Day Following Partial Ceiling Collapse

by The Village Green

“At this time we fully anticipate that repairs will proceed as planned and that we will welcome students and staff back to school on Friday, May 29, 2026.”

The Village Green
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Maplewood Middle School will be closed on Thursday, May 28, for a third straight day following a partial ceiling collapse on the second floor. that occurred over Memorial Day weekend.

Village Green has received no direct communications from the South Orange-Maplewood School District regarding the collapse and subsequent school closure and has been relying on forwarded emails and screenshots from parents.

The attached screenshot was posted on social media by a parent on May 27:

Village Green does not have the full email and is following up with the school district. Read more about the ceiling collapse and response here.

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