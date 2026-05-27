Maplewood Middle School Closed for 3rd Day Following Partial Ceiling Collapse

Maplewood Middle School will be closed on Thursday, May 28, for a third straight day following a partial ceiling collapse on the second floor. that occurred over Memorial Day weekend.

Village Green has received no direct communications from the South Orange-Maplewood School District regarding the collapse and subsequent school closure and has been relying on forwarded emails and screenshots from parents.

The attached screenshot was posted on social media by a parent on May 27:

Village Green does not have the full email and is following up with the school district. Read more about the ceiling collapse and response here.