LETTER: Paper Plane Coffee Co. Owner Endorses Martin Ceperley for Maplewood Township Committee

I have had the pleasure of following Martin Ceperley’s work and advocacy for quite some time, and I have been consistently impressed by his commitment to making our community safer, healthier, and more connected. Through his efforts to promote safer roads for cyclists and pedestrians, Martin has demonstrated not only a deep understanding of the challenges facing modern communities, but also a willingness to take action and bring people together around meaningful solutions.

My family has also had the opportunity to participate in the Seth Boyden Bike Bus alongside Martin. What could simply be a ride to school has become something much greater: a chance for children and parents to build community, spend time outdoors, and start the day in a positive and active way. Martin’s leadership has helped create an environment that is welcoming, inclusive, and inspiring for families throughout Maplewood.

What stands out most about Martin is his ability to think creatively about the future while remaining grounded in the needs of the people who live here today. Maplewood is a vibrant and evolving community, and we need leaders who are willing to embrace fresh ideas, adapt to changing circumstances, and seek innovative ways to improve quality of life for all residents. Martin brings that perspective, along with a genuine passion for public service and community engagement.

I believe Martin Ceperley would be an outstanding addition to the Maplewood Town Council. He has already demonstrated his dedication to making our town a better place, and I am confident he would bring thoughtful leadership, new ideas, and a collaborative spirit to the role. Maplewood would be fortunate to have him serving on its council.

Sincerely,

Jonathan Echeverry

Owner, Paper Plane Coffee Co.

Maplewood, NJ