LETTER: Vote Deb Engel for County Commissioner At Large

Six candidates are running in the June 2 Democratic primary for 4 Commissioner At Large seats on the Essex County Commission: Deb Engel, running with Essex Reform Democrats; Marques-Aquil Lewis, Moving Essex County Forward; and four candidates endorsed by the Essex County Democratic Committee Inc. — Christine McGrath, Abdur R. Yasin, Shawn Klein, and the sole incumbent Wayne Richardson. Read Village Green’s election guidelines here.

We’re writing to ask you to vote in the Democratic Primary for Deb Engel in the race for Essex County Commissioner At-Large.

Why? Because Deb Engel is the independent voice Essex County needs. She will be looking out for you and the challenges you face first.

Deb Engel has served on the Maplewood township committee and as deputy mayor. She’s started small businesses herself and incubated dozens more. She’s also a single mom who understands how families need to fight and stretch to live in Essex County. That’s why her priorities look like the priorities of ordinary Democrats:

Tackling the affordability crisis by sharing services across municipalities and through the county.

Getting folks access to healthcare and services Essex County offers – like vaccinations, well checks and screenings – but which too often don’t reach enough of the residents who can use them.

Stopping the illegal, profiteering incarceration of innocent people at Delaney Hall, and doing much more for the families of those detained and the volunteer effort on the ground.

Making infrastructure work for people by promoting walkable and dynamic town villages, dedicated bike lanes connecting our towns, a robust public transit system, and electric vehicle infrastructure that’s easily accessible.

Preparing for the worst of the 100 year storms that come much more frequently now, because storm water flooding doesn’t stop at town borders.

Championing small businesses to meaningfully uplift our local small businesses and help them thrive.

Demanding transparency so that you have a clear understanding of how our money is being spent, how decisions are being made, and by whom.

As she has shown in this campaign, Deb is not afraid to ask hard questions, challenge the status quo, and will be guided only by her conscience in service of the people of Essex County.

She is running with urgency and principles and we need more people like her in office to make government work for the people.

She deserves your vote for county commission at-large this June 2nd.

— Ritu Pancholy and Joe Rospars