Columbia High School Artists on Display in Annual Art Show at the Pierro Art Gallery Through June 11

Columbia High School held the opening of its annual art show on May 19, showcasing painting, photography, sculpture, pottery, mixed media and more from the students in grades nine through 12. The exhibition will be open for viewing through June 11.

The theme of the exhibition is “A Visual Feast” and, according to the Pierro Gallery’s website, “celebrates the bold ideas, imagination and talent of our young artists.”

The show also highlights specific art teachers who contributed a great amount to make the show possible: Richard Cutrona (photography); Curtis Grayson III (art and drawing); Cindy Malhotra (art, drawing and painting, digital art); Karen Murphy (art, fibers, crochet, and knit); Alexandra Paholke (art, painting and drawing); and Nicole Thomas (ceramics).

Some of the teachers attended the opening and shared with guests their appreciation and excitement for being able to have some of their students featured in the gallery. A few of the artists featured also attended, bringing along their family and friends.

“This is our second year exhibiting at The Pierro Gallery, and it’s really such a great celebration of the students and the programming we have been blessed to provide at CHS,” Grayson said in a news release from South-Orange Maplewood School District Supervisor of Visual Arts James Manno. “Seeing work from across the visual arts disciplines in one space, and to connect the school with our vibrant arts community is really impactful for all of us who love and are dedicated to the arts.”

Murphy was quoted as saying, “The sophistication of artwork resulting from the spectrum of CHS programs never ceases to astound me. A Visual Feast’ is nourishment for the mind and the soul, underscoring how creative acts are central to student wellness and growth.”

“Because we offer a wide range of visual arts, students are free to find their authentic creative paths rather than trying to fit into a specific box,” Murphy said. “ This agency is crucial to their overall investment in education. Many thanks to our incredible CHS art teachers, student artists, and to Blake Smith at Pierro for curating and presenting this feast for all.”

Manno also noted, “Students who were selected for the CHS visual arts show at the Pierro Gallery exemplify a strong cohesiveness of craftsmanship and technique, which all the teachers should feel very proud of for their hard work. The way the work was presented across all mediums had a very warm and unified voice as a department. The future looks very bright for our students at Columbia High School.”

Khadijah Lane is a 12th grader at Columbia High School, working as paid student freelancer with Village Green through a grant from the NJ Civic Information Consortium.