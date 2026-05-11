Village Green Election Guidelines for June 2026 Primary

Village Green aims to cover all local elections as fairly and completely as possible.

Maplewood Municipal Election: Two Township Committee Seats in 2026

Two of five Township Committee seats are up for election in Maplewood in 2026. The candidates are: Green Team member and “Bike Bus” dad Martin Ceperley; current Mayor Vic De Luca, running for his 10th term on the Township Committee (the mayor is elected by the five members of the TC); and Planning Board and Hilton Neighborhood Association member John T. Sullivan. All three candidates are running separately and not as part of a slate.

The term of each seat is for three years.

One candidate forum is scheduled for the primary thus far: The Hilton Neighborhood Association forum on Thursday, May 21.

No Republicans candidates have filed to run in the primary election, which takes place on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. The general election takes place on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

NJ-11 Congressional Primary

Newly elected NJ-11 Congresswoman Analilia Mejia won a special election on April 16 and was sworn into office on April 20, but she needs to run again in the regular primary on June 2. This time, she is facing only three opponents (as opposed to 10): Donald Cresitello, a former mayor of Morristown running under the slogan “Democrat with Experience Municipal, Business, International”; Joseph Lewis, a technical product lead from Montville, who is running under the banner “Fighting to Fix a Broken Economy”; and Justin Strickland, a Chatham councilman who ran unsuccessfully in the special primary, and is calling for “Universal Healthcare and Term Limits.”

Republican Joe Hathaway, who lost to Mejia in the April 16 special election, is running unopposed in the June 2 primary.

Read more about the race in NJ Spotlight’s Primary Guide.

County Commissioners and Executive

Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo is running unopposed in his bid for a seventh term in the Democratic primary. Maritza Mathews is running unopposed in the Republican primary.

There are nine County Commissioner seats, all up for election. Former Maplewood Deputy Mayor Deb Engel is running for one of the four at-large seats. Maplewood also votes for a Commissioner for District 2; South Orange votes in District 3. In District 2, A’Dorian Murray-Thomas is running in the Democratic primary; no Republican has filed to run. In District 3, Medinah Muhammad is running in the Democratic primary; no Republican has filed to run.

The Commissioner Board has several powers, including approval of the annual operating and capital budgets, passing ordinances and resolutions, overriding a veto of the County Executive and conducting investigations.

Read more about the Commissioners and County Executive races in Patch and the SOMA Action Voter Guide.