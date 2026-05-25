LETTER: Deb Engel Will Bring New Leadership, Listening Skills to Essex County Commission

Six candidates are running in the June 2 Democratic primary for 4 Commissioner At Large seats on the Essex County Commission: Deb Engel, running with Essex Reform Democrats; Marques-Aquil Lewis, Moving Essex County Forward; and four candidates endorsed by the Essex County Democratic Committee Inc. — Christine McGrath, Abdur R. Yasin, Shawn Klein, and the sole incumbent Wayne Richardson. Read Village Green’s election guidelines here.

Did you know that Essex County had more pedestrian fatalities than any other NJ county in 2025? Deb Engel promises to tackle traffic violence with safe, equitable transportation solutions. After helping her get the new Maplewood Greenway segment built, I know she is up for the task. It’s time for new county leadership who listens and responds to the needs and requests from all of our communities.

I’m also excited that she plans to brings models for shared municipal services from Maplewood-South Orange throughout the county to help reduce spiraling costs.

Moreover, Deb is someone who finds new ways to build community. She has been a welcoming presence throughout my years in SOMa. When my family first moved here, we were able to fill a childcare gap by utilizing the daycare/co-working space that she founded, and we enjoyed shopping at the General Store Cooperative, another local business she founded that brought neighbors together.

Deb is friendly, approachable, and collaborative, but also an innovative thinker who’s not afraid to stand up for what’s right. Essex County will thrive with her as a county commissioner.

Julia Flath, Chair of Walk Bike Ride South Orange, South Orange resident