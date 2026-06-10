Columbia High School Animation Students Strike Silver at Montclair Emerging Filmmakers Competition

From Columbia High School Visual Arts:

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Columbia High School (CHS) is proudly celebrating a historic achievement within its visual arts program. Student filmmakers Olive Sandler, Conor Lambert, and Kyndall Gray, from Mr. Paul Marigliano’s Animation class, were awarded the prestigious Animation–Silver Award at this year’s Montclair Emerging Filmmakers Competition for their animated film, “Oh Deer.”

The highly competitive annual festival culminates in a celebration of the region’s best young cinematic talent. This victory represents a monumental milestone for the high school’s digital arts curriculum, marking the first animation award Columbia High School has achieved since 2019.

The young filmmakers were honored on Sunday, June 7, during an exclusive Award Ceremony and screening of all winning films at the historic The Clairidge Theater in Montclair. Following the theatrical screening, the students were treated to a professional filmmaker experience at Cinema505, featuring a formal Red Carpet Reception, press photos, and live filmmaker interviews.\

“I am incredibly proud of Olive, Conor, and Kyndall for their dedication, artistry, and vision,” said Paul Marigliano, CHS Film and Animation Teacher. “Crafting a compelling piece of animation requires immense patience, technical precision, and storytelling prowess. Breaking our seven-year award hiatus with ‘Oh Deer’ is a testament to their hard work and the growing sophistication of our moving-image program. The future of CHS animation is incredibly bright.”

“This recognition at the Montclair Emerging Filmmakers Competition underscores the exceptional standard of creativity and craftsmanship thriving within our department,” added James A. Manno, Supervisor of the Fine & Practical Arts. “To see our students’ work celebrated on a professional stage like The Clairidge is deeply rewarding. This award highlights the vital importance of giving students the authentic tools and creative agency to express themselves through cutting-edge mediums.”

The award-winning short, “Oh Deer,” further spotlights the continuous wave of success coming out of the CHS Visual Arts Department. For community members looking to see the district’s best student movies of the year, the film will be celebrated alongside other top student productions at Columbia High School’s annual Film and Animation Showcase, serving as the perfect victory lap for these newly minted, award-winning animators.

Media & Event Summary

Award Won: Animation – Silver (Montclair Emerging Filmmakers Competition)

Animation – Silver (Montclair Emerging Filmmakers Competition) Film Title: “Oh Deer”

Awarded Filmmakers: Olive Sandler, Conor Lambert, and Kyndall Gray (Animation Class)

Olive Sandler, Conor Lambert, and Kyndall Gray (Animation Class) Faculty Advisor: Paul Marigliano, Film Teacher

Paul Marigliano, Film Teacher Ceremony Location: The Clairidge Theater & Cinema505, Montclair, NJ

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About Columbia High School Visual Arts

The Columbia High School Visual Arts Department offers a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary digital and fine arts curriculum designed to foster technical excellence, critical thinking, and student self-expression. Located within the South Orange-Maplewood School District, CHS programs empower student creators to explore diverse paths in animation, filmmaking, graphic design, and traditional media, preparing them for future success in the global creative economy.