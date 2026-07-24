PHOTOS: Maplewood Honors EMT Simone Kelly, South Orange Rescue Squad

It’s been a whirlwind month for Simone Kelly, who went viral on June 18 when she helped save a man’s life by administering Narcan to him at the New York Knicks Championship parade in Lower Manhattan.

Kelly has had hundreds — if not thousands — of videos of the rescue shared on social media, been profiled in news media, interviewed on podcasts, and even was lauded on the floor of the U.S. Congress by Rep, Analilia Mejia:

On July 21, the Maplewood Township Committee took its turn, recognizing its native daughter with a proclamation. The committee also invited the South Orange Rescue Squad where Kelly received her training and where she volunteers as an Emergency Medical Technician. The proclamation was read by Township Clerk Liz Fritzen, who has volunteered as an EMT on the Springfield First Aid Squad for 52 years and served as the squad’s president for more than 20 years.

“First of all I just want to thank everyone who came to support me. It means a lot,” said Kelly. “It’s been a crazy month, and I appreciate everyone who has been there through all of that, but also the people who helped me become the provider I am today. Mitchell [Pressel], Sean [Cass], you really seasoned me into the person I am today. I’ve always wanted to help people, but I didn’t necessarily have the skills or the confidence. So thank you, guys.”

Kelly also shared a link with Village Green for a GoFundMe that she organized for OnPoint NYC, “a great organization, serving those using drugs in the New York community” with the aim of increasing “their longevity (Narcan falls into this category!), hopefully long enough for them to get healthier or recover–whatever that looks like for them.” Visit the GoFundMe here: gofundme.com/f/support-onpoint-nycs-vital-mission

Find out more and support South Orange Rescue Squad here: southorangerescuesquad.org/

Read the proclamation honoring Kelly here: https://www.southorangerescuesquad.org/

Honoring Volunteer EMT Simone Kelly

WHEREAS, emergency medical technicians are often the first to respond when seconds matter, providing skilled medical care, calm leadership, and hope during life’s most critical moments; and

WHEREAS, New Jersey is home to approximately 10,000 volunteer EMTs who dedicate countless hours to protecting their communities, balancing careers, families, and personal responsibilities with a steadfast commitment to public service; and

WHEREAS, the dedication of an EMT extends far beyond scheduled shifts or on-call hours. It is a commitment so deeply ingrained that, both consciously and instinctively, they stand ready to answer the call for help twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week; and

WHEREAS, during the celebration following the New York Knicks’ NBA Championship victory, EMT Simone Kelly exemplified that commitment by immediately providing emergency medical care, demonstrating the professionalism, compassion, and courage that define emergency medical services; and

WHEREAS, Simone Kelly’s actions reflect the highest ideals of the emergency medical profession and serve as a powerful reminder that the men and women who answer the call to serve remain prepared long after their uniforms are put away;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that I, Victor De Luca, Mayor of the Township of Maplewood, on behalf of the Township Committee, do hereby recognize Simone Kelly for her exemplary service, selfless actions, and unwavering dedication to protecting the lives of others.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Township of Maplewood proudly recognizes Simone Kelly, a Maplewood resident and member of the South Orange Rescue Squad, whose actions exemplify the very best of public service, and expresses its deepest appreciation to the thousands of volunteer and career EMTs throughout

New Jersey whose quiet commitment to always being prepared ensures that, when emergencies arise, help is already on the way.