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CHS Grad, South Orange Rescue Squad EMT Simone Kelly Saves Life at Knicks Celebration

by The Village Green
The Village Green
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Simone Kelly — a Maplewood native, Columbia High School Class of 2020 graduate, and member of the South Orange Rescue Squad — helped save the life of an apparent overdose victim on June 18 at the Knicks celebration in Lower Manhattan.

As members of the crowd pleaded with someone to help the unconscious man atop a transit elevator, Kelly sprang into action, climbing the structure and administering Narcan. Kelly then helped to carry the man down to a waiting ambulance, with other volunteers and EMTs.

At least three posts on Instagram captured the incident:

Kelly’s mother Trent Oliver shared the videos on Facebook wrting, “My baby saved a life at the Knicks Parade today!”

Oliver added, “Simone Kelly wants everyone to carry Narcan. Alex Kelly (brother) saved a life last year in his neighborhood.”

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