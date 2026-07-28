Kevin Diaz Declares Candidacy for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education

Four candidates have filed to run for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education: Patricia Azeez, Liz Callahan, Kevin Diaz, and Will Meyer. Election Day is November 3, 2026. Terms are for three years. The following campaign announcement is from Kevin Diaz:

I am running for the Board of Education because I want to help ensure that our district better meets the needs of every child. Our son will be entering middle school this fall, and while our family has had a largely positive experience in the district, I know that many families have not. Meeting the needs of all students is a challenge faced by school districts everywhere, but I firmly believe we can—and must—do better.

If elected, I will bring a renewed sense of urgency to responsible long-term budget planning, improving our school facilities, strengthening school safety, and ensuring that the needs of our most vulnerable students remain a priority. Every child deserves the opportunity to succeed, feel supported, and reach their full potential. I am committed to working collaboratively with fellow board members, educators, parents, administrators, and the community to help make that a reality.

My professional background has prepared me to lead with accountability, collaboration, and a service-first mindset. I have held leadership roles in airline customer service supervision, hospitality relationship and account management, and I currently serve as a Real Estate Broker with Keller Williams. Throughout my career, I have developed experience in customer service, budgeting, strategic planning, conflict resolution, and building strong relationships with diverse groups of people. These experiences have taught me the importance of listening, making informed decisions, communicating effectively, and working collaboratively to achieve meaningful results.

Service to the community has always been one of my core values. I have volunteered with God’s Love We Deliver, New York Cares, and participated in numerous community Day of Service initiatives through The Life Christian Church in West Orange. Through Keller Williams’ culture of giving, I have also volunteered with organizations including Hudson County CASA, the York Street Project, and senior housing communities in Jersey City and Bayonne, along with many other local service initiatives. These experiences have reinforced my belief that strong communities are built through compassion, collaboration, and a willingness to serve others.

I also recognize that there is a significant learning curve to developing a comprehensive understanding of our school district. I am committed to hitting the ground running by actively listening to parents, students, educators, and community members. I will approach every issue with an open mind, engage respectfully with differing perspectives, ask thoughtful questions, and dedicate myself to mastering the knowledge necessary to be an effective and informed member of the Board of Education.

Our schools are one of our community’s greatest assets. They deserve leadership that listens, plans for the future, makes fiscally responsible decisions, and always puts students first. That is the commitment I will bring to the Board of Education.