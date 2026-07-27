Liz Callahan, Will Meyer File to Run for Reelection to South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education incumbents Liz Callahan and Will Meyer filed petitions this morning with the Essex County Clerk seeking reelection.

Meyer is the current Board of Education President and Callahan is the current BOE 1st Vice President.

Callahan and Meyer won their seats three years ago on a slate with former educator Shayna Sackett-Gable, who has decided not to seek a second term.

Should Callahan and Meyer be reelected, they would represent the first second-term BOE members in several years. All nine current members of the Board are serving their first term. Terms are for three years.

In a statement to the media, the candidates touted their record and plotted a course for the future as the district continues to face financial challenges that the superintendent of schools has described as a “fiscal cliff”:

Since 2023, we have had the privilege of serving our community through a period of significant challenge and change. We helped the district navigate a superintendent transition and substantial financial pressures, develop a new Strategic Plan, complete the district’s Long Range Facilities Plan capital project, and make important investments in student achievement. Throughout our first term, we have remained focused on serving every student and family with integrity, transparency, and care.

We are proud of the progress our district has made and optimistic about its future. At the same time, we are clear-eyed about the serious financial pressures confronting school districts across New Jersey and the difficult decisions those pressures will require.

In a second term, we will remain focused on improving student achievement and educational equity, protecting the district’s financial stability while preserving essential services and the values that define our schools, supporting excellent teaching, maintaining and improving our facilities, and ensuring that every family feels heard and served.

Read the full statement from Callahan and Meyer below.

The deadline to file to run for South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education is 4 p.m., Monday, July 27.

At least 25 signatures, one of which may belong to the candidate(s), are required to nominate a candidate. According to the Essex County Clerk’s Office, no other candidates had filed as of 10:30 a.m. on July 27.

Statement from Liz Callahan and Will Meyer

We are proud to announce our candidacy for re-election to the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education.

As parents, community volunteers, and education professionals, our board service is rooted in a shared commitment to excellent public education and strong schools for every student. We are seeking a second term because important work remains, and we believe the experience we have gained will help move our district forward.

Since 2023, we have had the privilege of serving our community through a period of significant challenge and change. We helped the district navigate a superintendent transition and substantial financial pressures, develop a new Strategic Plan, complete the district’s Long Range Facilities Plan capital project, and make important investments in student achievement. Throughout our first term, we have remained focused on serving every student and family with integrity, transparency, and care.

We are proud of the progress our district has made and optimistic about its future. At the same time, we are clear-eyed about the serious financial pressures confronting school districts across New Jersey and the difficult decisions those pressures will require.

In a second term, we will remain focused on improving student achievement and educational equity, protecting the district’s financial stability while preserving essential services and the values that define our schools, supporting excellent teaching, maintaining and improving our facilities, and ensuring that every family feels heard and served.

We believe effective leadership is rooted in curiosity, humility, and thoughtful decision-making. It means asking the right questions, considering different perspectives, using evidence to guide decisions, and remaining responsive as circumstances change.

Over the past two and a half years, we have deepened our understanding of the district through continued engagement with students, families, teachers, administrators, and community members. We have also invested in our development as board members through ongoing training in governance and leadership. Each of us earned New Board Member Certification from the New Jersey School Boards Association, and we were proud to help lead the full board in earning NJSBA certification in 2026.

Our commitment to South Orange and Maplewood is deeply personal. We have dedicated our careers, volunteer service, and time as parents to helping children and families thrive. We are running again because we believe our community benefits from experienced, collaborative leadership—and because we are determined to continue building stronger schools together.

We are asking for the opportunity to continue serving our community with the same deep commitment, independent judgment, and collaborative spirit that have guided our first term. We look forward to connecting with residents across our two towns, hearing your priorities, and sharing our vision for the future of the South Orange-Maplewood School District. Our goals are far from complete, and we are committed to remaining engaged in this work so that, as a board, a district, and a community, we can “Keep Growing Together.”

Callahan and Meyer for Board of Education

Bios:

Liz Callahan is the First Vice President of the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education, a Maplewood resident, a behavioral consultant with more than 20 years of experience in special education, an active community volunteer, and a proud parent of two South Orange-Maplewood students. Through her sons’ experiences at Tuscan Elementary School Liz has been actively engaged in the school community through the Tuscan PTA and looks forward to joining the Maplewood Middle School HSA as her older son begins there in the fall.

Will Meyer is the President of the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education, a South Orange resident, and an attorney (NY) defending the educational rights of students with disabilities. Will is an active community leader who has served on the board of SEPAC SOMA and the South Mountain PTA, has served as liaison to the Essex Regional Educational Services Commission, and serves on the Legislative Committee of the New Jersey School Boards Association. He is the proud parent of two South Orange-Maplewood students—a daughter at South Mountain Elementary School and a son who will start at South Orange Middle School this fall.

Callahan and Meyer for Board of Education

Web: callahanmeyer.com

FB: facebook.com/callahanmeyerboe

IG: instagram.com/callahanmeyerboe