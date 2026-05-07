Ahead of Renewal Vote, Supt. Bing Details Staff Cuts to Balance Schools Budget

South Orange-Maplewood Supt. of Schools Jason Bing sent the following message to district families on May 7 ahead of an evening meeting and vote on staff renewals for the 2026-2026 school year. The message includes details about which eight positions or staff members are being “RIFed” (Reductions in Force), up from a total of seven announced on May 4.

Bing said that the cuts involve the elimination of two administrative positions — the Communications Director and the Asst. Transportation Director.

Six other staff members are being let go but their positions are being filled or partially filled: An elementary school Art teacher and an elementary Media Specialist/Librarian are being let go; however, Bing says that “Both positions will be filled as per NJ tenure statute, Title 18 A.”

One middle school media specialist is being let go; Bing shared that “middle schools will share one position on alternating schedule”.

Finally, three high school positions are being cut: two English teachers, and one Art teacher. Bing writes, “All [CHS] positions are filled; CHS is fully staffed for all 2026-7 courses. The current personnel allocation surpasses student requirements.”

Read Bing’s full letter here:

Dear SOMSD Community,

Apologies for the full inbox. We are intentionally overcommunicating to keep our team aligned during this budget cycle. Following the May 4th public hearing, I’m sharing these key updates to ensure we stay coordinated. Since September 2024, we have worked thoughtfully and intentionally to shield students and classrooms from the impact of the anticipated state-wide”fiscal cliff.” Recognizing early on the potential financial challenges ahead, we took proactive steps to absorb budget shortfalls internally rather than passing those impacts on to students, families, or instructional programs.

To preserve the integrity of the classroom experience, we made the strategic decision to prioritize staffing attrition as a primary cost saving measure. This meant carefully evaluating all vacancies resulting from retirements and resignations and, where feasible, leaving those positions unfilled or maximizing the use of internal transfers – aligning existing staff to areas of greatest need – rather than relying on external hiring. Through these combined efforts, we were able to avoid monetary obligations in payroll while maintaining continuity in instruction and support for students.These decisions were guided by a clear priority: keeping resources as close to the classroom as possible while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

Looking ahead to the upcoming budget cycles, we find ourselves at a difficult crossroads. For many years, we’ve relied on short-term fixes and emergency funds to keep things running smoothly, but we have reached the limit of what those reserves can do.

We recognize that behind every data point and budget line, there are people, families, and a dedicated community. Decisions of this magnitude carry a heavy weight, and we do not take the human consequences lightly.

Our Commitment to Our Staff

During the public Budget Hearing on Monday, May 4th, we outlined the difficult steps necessary for the 2026-27 school year. Our primary goal throughout this process has been to protect our people as much as possible.

Total Reductions: 22 positions were identified for elimination.

Mitigation Efforts: Through careful planning, 14 of these roles were resolved via attrition (retirements or voluntary departures).

District-Level Impact: 2 of the Reductions in Force (RIFs) were made at the administrative level.

Direct Impact: These efforts allowed us to minimize the direct impact to 8 staff members.

Looking Ahead with Compassion

We know that numbers don’t take away the very real anxiety these changes create. This is especially true as we look toward the future, where projections suggest even steeper financial hurdles.

Please know that we see you, we value your contributions, and our priority remains focused on navigating these transitions with the respect, transparency, and care that every member of our team deserves. We are committed to supporting those affected during this difficult time.

Why These Changes Are Necessary

A number of external financial pressures have converged in ways that extend beyond what can be addressed through internal efficiencies alone. While we have taken careful steps to manage costs wherever possible, the following factors continue to place significant strain on the district’s budget:

Funding Challenges: Ongoing gaps in state funding and the uncertainty of federal grant support.

Rising Operational Costs: Noticeable increases in transportation fuel and energy expenses.

Personnel Costs: Substantial, non-negotiable increases in health benefit premiums.

Essential Student Services: Increasing costs associated with required and essential special services.

Facility Needs: Aging buildings that require timely and often costly maintenance to ensure safe and functional learning environments. .

Staffing and Position Impact

The following reductions are necessary to ensure the long-term fiscal health and operational stability of our district:

While these decisions are never easy, they are being made with the long-term stability and continuity of the South Orange Maplewood School District in mind, so that we can continue to provide a strong and supportive learning environment for all students.

Thank you for your continued understanding, partnership, and support as we move through this challenging period together.