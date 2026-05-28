LETTER: Ceperley Believes in Government That Listens, Communicates—And Follows Through on Commitments

Three candidates are running for two seats in the Democratic primary (June 2) for Maplewood Township Committee. Read our submission guidelines here. Read our election coverage here.

To Whom It May Concern,

I am writing in support of Martin Ceperley for Township Committee. After meeting Martin, it is clear that he represents the kind of thoughtful, community-focused leadership that our town would benefit.

Admirable qualities of Martin include his commitment to making our streets safer and improving public transit options. Creating safer roads for pedestrians, cyclists, families, and drivers alike is essential to maintaining a vibrant and accessible community. Martin understands that investing in transportation and mobility is not just about convenience — it is about quality of life, sustainability, and ensuring that residents of all ages can move through our town safely and efficiently; especially for those who commute by train for work on the opposite side of town.

Martin also believes deeply in a local government that listens to residents, communicates clearly, and follows through on its commitments. He values open dialogue and understands that strong communities are built when residents feel heard and respected.

I wholeheartedly support Martin Ceperley for Township Committee and encourage others to do the same. I believe he will bring integrity, vision, and genuine care for the community to this role.

Sincerely,

Justin Carter

Maplewood, NJ