SOMSD Board of Ed Meeting to Take Action on Contract Extension and Professional Service Contracts on Thursday, May 28

From The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

The Board of Education of the School District of South Orange and Maplewood hereby gives notice of the following meetings:

On Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 6:30 p.m ., the Board of Education will hold a public meeting to take action on a contract extension and professional service contract for certain vendors. Action may be taken.



The board will then retire to a conference setting to hold a board retreat (in person only). The retreat will focus on the CSA Evaluation and Board Self Evaluation process in development of annual goals .



The Board will then convene in Executive Session for the purpose of discussing the Chief School Administrator (CSA) Evaluation and adjourn immediately thereafter.

All meetings will be held in person in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, New Jersey, in accordance with the Open Public Meetings Act.

Choose one of three options to view the meeting:

Channel 35 in Maplewood

Channel 19 in South Orange

Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange

Join By Computer/Smartphone

Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here (https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)

Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)

Date: May 28, 2026 | Time: 6:30 PM

Webex Link: Click Here to Join

Event Number: 2335 866 2754

Event Password: Orange20Maple

Join by Phone: 408-418-9388 (US Toll)

Public Session Comment Signup Form

How to Participate in Public Comment

If you would like to address the Board during the Hearings of Individuals and Delegations, please follow these three steps:

Step 1: Register to Speak

To be added to the speaker list, you must complete the signup form prior to the start of the session:

May 28, 2026: Public Session Comment Signup Form

Step 2: Set Up Webex

Ensure your device is ready by installing the Webex app in advance:

Step 3: Connect and Comment

Join the meeting using the WebEx meeting links above to enter the virtual room.

Stay Ready: When it is your turn to speak, the moderator will unmute your microphone.

Deliver Your Message: Speak clearly into your microphone or headset. Once your allotted time has concluded, your microphone will be muted to allow the next speaker to begin.

Note: For the best experience, we recommend joining via a stable Wi-Fi connection and using a headset to minimize background noise.

Frank Ceurvels, Acting Board Secretary