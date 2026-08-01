Maplewood and South Orange Police Hold National Night Out Community Events on Tuesday, August 4

National Night Out returns on Tuesday, August 4, and both South Orange and Maplewood are celebrating with community events.

In South Orange, the Police Department will host its annual family-friendly evening of free food, music, games, giveaways and a movie at Flood’s Hill with festivities kicking off at 5 p.m. and including a first-responder meet-and-greet, DJ Lou Smith, a dunk tank and inflatables.

The outdoor movie, The Bad Guys 2, starts at dusk.

In Maplewood, the police department and the health department will host an event in Maplecrest Park from 6 to 9 p.m., which will also feature food, a DJ, giveaways and games.

National Night Out, is an annual event in towns across the United States on the first Tuesday in August to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

When it began, the goal of National Night Out was to instill a sense of community by bringing police and neighbors together for fun in a positive way, to build trust and make communities safer.