Small Wonder Marketplace Returns to Maplewood Village on Sunday, August 2

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

One of Maplewood Village’s favorite summer traditions returns on Sunday, August 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., as the Small Wonder Marketplace transforms Maplewood Avenue into a vibrant open-air market featuring carefully curated artisan vendors, live performances by student bands from In Tune Maplewood, music from a live DJ, local shopping, and a lively community atmosphere.

Presented by the Maplewood Village Alliance (MVA) in partnership with Marketspace Vendor Events, the annual marketplace showcases a diverse selection of handmade goods, specialty foods, art, jewelry, clothing, home décor, wellness products, gifts, and more. Visitors can expect a full day of browsing unique finds, enjoying live entertainment, and exploring everything Maplewood Village has to offer. Maplewood Village businesses will also participate as vendors, while the Village’s many independent shops, restaurants, cafés, and service businesses will welcome visitors throughout the day, making it an ideal opportunity to shop local and discover the unique character of the downtown.

“Small Wonder Marketplace has become a much-loved summer tradition that brings tremendous energy to Maplewood Village,” said ErinRose Baldry, Executive Director of the Maplewood Village Alliance. “August can traditionally be a quieter time for many downtowns as people travel. Events like this encourage people to get out, gather with friends and family, and experience everything our Village has to offer. The marketplace not only supports talented makers but also introduces visitors to our local brick-and-mortar businesses, helping drive foot traffic and strengthen our downtown economy.”

Marketspace Vendor Events has built a reputation for creating thoughtfully curated artisan markets that prioritize both the vendor and visitor experience. Rather than simply filling spaces, the organization carefully considers product mix, quality, seasonality, audience, and the overall shopping experience to create markets where handmade work is genuinely appreciated. Their philosophy centers on showcasing functional, giftable handmade products, pieces people use, cherish, and return for. From handcrafted candles and ceramics to artisan jewelry, woodworking, textiles, and specialty foods. By curating with intention, Marketspace creates an engaging marketplace that supports independent makers while giving shoppers an enjoyable and inspiring day out.

The Small Wonder Marketplace reflects Maplewood Village’s ongoing commitment to supporting small businesses, fostering community connections, and creating memorable experiences that celebrate creativity and entrepreneurship. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

Event Details

Small Wonder Marketplace

Sunday, August 2, 2026

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Maplewood Avenue, Maplewood Village

Rain Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026

About the Maplewood Village Alliance

The Maplewood Village Alliance (MVA) is the nonprofit management organization for Maplewood Village’s Special Improvement District (SID), dedicated to supporting a vibrant downtown through business development, beautification, marketing, and community events. In partnership with the Township of Maplewood, local businesses, property owners, and residents, the MVA works to strengthen the Village as a thriving destination to shop, dine, and gather. Learn more at www.maplewoodvillagenj.com | @maplewoodvillage on social media.