Take the South Orange Safe Streets 4 All Survey Before it Closes on June 24

South Orange still needs your input to help make the Village streets safer.

Village leaders first asked residents to share their experiences using the streets in South Orange last fall via a Safe Streets 4 All survey. The Village recently re-opened the survey and extended the closing date so residents who want to share their opinions have until June 24 to do so.

June 24 is also the date for the virtual Community Safe Streets for All meeting. (See details at the end of this report).

The short survey can be found here.

“We would love to hear from members of our community to fill out the bike plan survey,” said Village Council Member Summer Jones at the Council’s meeting on Tuesday, May 26.

“While we have no incentives — can’t give you any Amazon gift cards — ’cause we’re a municipality,” Jones said, “the incentive is, we want to make sure that we have the right plan and place. And so, from a resident perspective, a business owner, anyone that is touching South Orange, it is very important for you to fill out the bike lane survey.”

The survey will help inform the South Orange Safe Streets 4 All (SS4A) action plan, which aims to reduce the number of roadway fatalities and serious injuries within South Orange Village. The plan will enhance the safety, mobility, and quality of life for all roadway users, especially vulnerable road users such as bicyclists, pedestrians and people of all ages and abilities. The Village received a Safe Streets for All (SS4A) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to develop this plan.

According to the Village’s Safe Streets 4 All survey web page, the action plan project will help the town set priorities by identifying the most critical streets and intersections, then recommend safety projects using the Safe Systems Approach. It will also recommend programs and policies that keep safety at the center of the town’s decision-making, services and operations.

For more information, visit the project website.

South Orange Safe Streets for All Virtual Community Meeting information:

The virtual community meeting is a chance for residents to learn more about high-crash locations in South Orange and the recommended design solutions, policies and strategies being considered to enhance safety.

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

7 – 8:30 p.m.

Register here.