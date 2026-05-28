LETTER: Ceperley Will Take a Fresh Look at Old Challenges, Collaboratively and Creatively

Three candidates are running for two seats in the Democratic primary (June 2) for Maplewood Township Committee. Read our election guidelines here. Read our election coverage here.

Dear Maplewood neighbors,

I am writing to share my support for Martin Cepereley for Maplewood Township Committee. My kids attend Seth Boyden, and I first came to know Martin through his work in launching a Bike Bus at our school which has now expanded across town. We collaborated weekly on sharing Bike Bus updates through the PTA newsletter I set up to send out to guardians every weekend. Since then, I have been designing the art and graphics for Martin’s campaign. It has been exciting to use my artistic skills to help Martin visualize his vision.

I know Martin to be collaborative and creative, and I believe these qualities will make him a great leader. Stepping up for local leadership can be a thankless pursuit, and Martin is approaching this possibility with a balance of curiosity and courage. I have been impressed by Martin’s willingness to ask thoughtful questions, take a fresh look at old challenges, and above all to stay kind even in moments of disagreement. I care about having a leader who listens, works creatively, and responds graciously.

I am not a bike rider, but I believe the efforts for safer streets for bike riders are a necessary improvement for ALL of us. My house is on Prospect Street, and several pedestrians have been hit by cars in front of my door. The responses from the town in the past few years have not been sufficient to keep us all safe. It’s time to move Maplewood forward to ensure safer streets for ALL of us.

Beyond street safety, I am learning from Martin’s views on better support for new business development, expanding access for affordable housing, and protecting our most at-risk neighbors. I also see him willing to listen, learn, and keep developing his ideas so that he truly represents the constituents who live here. I love living in Maplewood and know Martin will help preserve what makes this such a special place, while moving us toward even greater improvements.

Natalie Crandall

Maplewood, NJ