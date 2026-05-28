LETTER: De Luca, Sullivan Have Walked the Walk, Deserve Our Votes

Three candidates are running for two seats in the Democratic primary (June 2) for Maplewood Township Committee. Read our election guidelines here. Read our election coverage here.

Maplewood is blessed by having three people contest the Democratic primary in order to serve on the Township Committee. A contested election provides a chance for voters to compare what candidates say and what candidates have done.

Having served with all three candidates for six years on the Maplewood Democratic Committee, having talked to each of them at length since they became candidates, and having watched the Hilton Neighborhood Association candidate forum, I will be casting my two votes for Mayor Vic De Luca and John Sullivan. Vic and John are the two candidates who have walked the walk, and engaged conscientiously on all issues before them in their past service.

Vic De Luca is an extraordinarily effective local government official. He was instrumental in securing the largest grant in Maplewood history–over eight million dollars (!) for our beautiful new Main Library. He has been a leader in Maplewood’s thoughtful effort to genuinely manage stormwater and drainage–an issue.

Throughout his campaign, John Sullivan has demonstrated a willingness to be a well prepared representative for us on the TC. His service on the Planning Board has given him a strong foundation to deal with the complexities of complying with the rigorous new State requirements for affordable housing.

Both Vic and John made major contributions to structural reform of the Maplewood Democratic Committee (MDC) and the end of the “party line”. Vic served on the subcommittee that updated the MDC ByLaws, including a far sighted change in the endorsement process away from the “party line”. John worked with other MDC members in a successful effort to convince the Essex County Clerk and Board of Elections to reshape Maplewood ‘s local ballot, eliminating its “party line”. Both these reforms occurred in a difficult environment for reform, before the 2024 District Court ruling declaring the party line unconstitutional.

One other important consideration–in effect, the primary is an opportunity for voters to engage in ranked choice voting. Your two votes “rank” those candidates 1 and 2, with the candidate you do not vote for ranked third. Among the reasons that ranked choice voting is superior to our current system is that ranked choice voting allows voters more voting power. Voters get this power only if they use both their votes!

Use your full voting power in the upcoming Democratic primary and join me in voting for Vic De Luca and John Sullivan.

David Huemer

Maplewood Township Committee, 2002-2007