After 3 Days of Closure Due to Ceiling Collapse, Maplewood Middle School to Reopen

Maplewood Middle School will reopen for in-person classes on Friday, May 29, after being closed for three days following the partial collapse of a second floor ceiling.

The lengthy closure was necessitated by the need to make repairs and await lab results on air quality testing — which the district has reported as coming back indicating that the school is safe.

Supt. Jason Bing announced the reopening in an email to families (see below) this afternoon, sharing that “this temporary hurdle highlights our broader commitment to our infrastructure. The district will bond for comprehensive facility work over the coming months.”

In a previous communication, Bing elaborated that while the initial focus of an upcoming facilities bond was “slated for major upgrades to our district auditoriums and the Ritzer field, the current situation underscores the urgency of broader facility needs. Consequently, we will be expanding the scope of the upcoming bond proposal to include critical modernization and infrastructure projects at other district schools, with Maplewood Middle School prioritized at the top of that list. Our goal is not just to resolve today’s challenges, but to secure the long-term safety, comfort, and structural integrity of all our school buildings for years to come within all taxpayers means. I will continue to share updates on this long-term planning as the bond proposal develops.”

From Supt. Jason Bing on May 28, 2026:

Dear Maplewood Middle School Community, I am thrilled to share wonderful news: Maplewood Middle School will officially reopen tomorrow, Friday, May 29, 2026. We are eager to welcome back all of our incredible students, teachers, and staff to the building. Thank you for your immense patience, flexibility, and understanding as we navigated this unexpected turn of events. We know disruptions to the school routine are challenging, and your support has been invaluable. Investing in Our Future: Long-Term Facility Upgrades As previously noted, this temporary hurdle highlights our broader commitment to our infrastructure. The district will bond for comprehensive facility work over the coming months. We firmly believe that a clean, safe, and modern environment, both inside and outside our schools, profoundly impacts a student’s educational experience. To demonstrate this respect for our students and staff, our district is moving forward with several actionable strategies: Upgraded Air Quality and Comfort (Completed): Clean, fully operational HVAC systems and proper ventilation are now in place to protect student health, minimize airborne allergens, and keep classrooms focused and alert.

Clean, fully operational HVAC systems and proper ventilation are now in place to protect student health, minimize airborne allergens, and keep classrooms focused and alert. Ensuring Functional Technology (Starting 2026–2027): We are taking a balanced approach focusing on techQuilibrium by integrating digital tools with hands-on, experiential learning instead of relying on screens for every task. We will emphasize creation over consumption and mandate explicit digital stewardship and well being programs.

We are taking a balanced approach focusing on techQuilibrium by integrating digital tools with hands-on, experiential learning instead of relying on screens for every task. We will emphasize creation over consumption and mandate explicit digital stewardship and well being programs. Enacting Regular Maintenance (Starting 2026–2027): Eliminating daily psychological stressors means fixing the small things, too. To ensure broken desks are repaired, lights stop flickering, and restrooms remain spotless and working, the district has officially issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for new custodial services for the upcoming school year.

Eliminating daily psychological stressors means fixing the small things, too. To ensure broken desks are repaired, lights stop flickering, and restrooms remain spotless and working, the district has officially issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for new custodial services for the upcoming school year. Fostering Student Stewardship (Ongoing): We are actively engaging with Sustainable NJ to certify our schools. By improving recycling efforts in partnership with the municipality and focusing heavily on energy efficiency, we aim to foster deep pride in our shared spaces. This temporary hurdle highlights our broader commitment to our infrastructure. The district will bond for comprehensive facility work over the coming months. We are currently finalizing the prioritization of these critical projects for presentation to the Board of School Estimates approval. Our facilities improvement will remain at the very forefront of our work moving forward. Thank you again for standing with us as we improve and modernize our schools. We can’t wait to see our students tomorrow morning! Warm regards,

Jason Bing