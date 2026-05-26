Maplewood Middle School Closed Tuesday, May 26 Due to Partial Ceiling Collapse

The following letter was sent by Maplewood Middle School Principal Dara Gronau to MMS Families on May 25. This is a developing story and Village Green will continue to follow up:

Dear MMS Parents and Caregivers,

While the building was closed to staff and students, the South Essex Fire Department received an alarm notification at Maplewood Middle School. Upon arriving on site, first responders discovered a partial ceiling collapse on the second floor of the building. The South Orange Maplewood School District Buildings and Grounds Director, along with additional district team members, immediately reported to the site to assess the situation.

At this time, we have been informed that Maplewood Middle School must remain closed on Tuesday, May 26. The environmental vendor required to complete the necessary inspection, testing, and clearance for re-entry is unavailable during the Memorial Day holiday.

As a result of this emergency closure, Tuesday, June 2nd will now be a full day of school for both staff and students.

We appreciate the prompt response and support provided by the South Essex Fire Department, our district facilities team, and the Superintendent during this situation. Additional updates will be shared with MMS families as they become available.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Regards,

Ms. Gronau