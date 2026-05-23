Ras Baraka Endorses Deb Engel for Essex County Commissioner At Large

Six candidates are running in the June 2 Democratic primary for 4 Commissioner At Large seats on the Essex County Commission: Deb Engel, running with Essex Reform Democrats; Marques-Aquil Lewis, Moving Essex County Forward; and four candidates endorsed by the Essex County Democratic Committee Inc. — Christine McGrath, Abdur R. Yasin, Shawn Klein, and the sole incumbent Wayne Richardson. Village Green is accepting letters of support for candidates through May 24 at 5 p.m.; see our guidelines here.

The following release is from Deb Engel for Essex County Commissioner At Large:

NEWARK, NJ (May 22, 2026) — Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has endorsed Deb Engel in her campaign for Essex County Commissioner At-Large, adding one of Essex County’s most influential progressive leaders to Engel’s growing coalition of support from across the county.

“Deb Engel understands the real challenges working families and small businesses across Essex County are facing right now,” said Mayor Baraka. “She knows that issues like affordability, infrastructure, flooding, and transportation don’t stop at municipal borders, and she understands the importance of bringing communities together to solve problems. Along with Marques-Aquil Lewis, I’m proud to support a new generation of county leadership focused on accountability, connection, and delivering for the people of Essex County.”

“Mayor Baraka is a bold and deeply respected leader who has never been afraid to fight for working people or challenge the status quo, and I am incredibly honored to have his support,” said Engel. “This endorsement represents something bigger than politics as usual. It reflects a belief that Essex County is strongest when our communities work together instead of operating in silos, and that the challenges facing our residents, from affordability to flooding to transportation, do not stop at municipal borders. We need county leadership that builds stronger connections across Essex County and brings people together as one Essex County.”

Engel, a former Maplewood Deputy Mayor and two-time small business founder, is running on a platform focused on affordability, transportation and pedestrian safety, shared services, regional collaboration, and creating a more responsive and connected county government.

Engel’s campaign has continued to build momentum with endorsements from South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum and the entire South Orange Village Council (Patricia Canning, Jennifer Greenberg, Bill Haskins, Summer Jones, Olivia Lewis-Chang, and Hannah Zollman), former Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee, Maplewood Township Committee Member and former Mayor Nancy Adams, Maplewood Deputy Mayor Malia Herman, former Maplewood Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe, Bloomfield Councilwoman Tracy Toler-Phillips, Nutley Democratic Action and its president Laura Valente, the Sierra Club, and PMU Local 359. Engel was also recently named a 2026 Gun Sense Candidate Distinction honoree by Moms Demand Action.

Engel is running as part of the Essex Reform Democrats coalition and has campaigned across Essex County on bringing independent leadership, greater accountability, and stronger connections between municipalities, county government, and residents.

For more information, visit debengelforessex.com.