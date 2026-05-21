South Orange-Maplewood School Board Members Recognized by Essex County for State Certification

The following was written by SOMSD Communications Director Eshaya Draper with additional information included by the Village Green:

Public school governance is often measured in long nights, difficult votes, and the steady work that happens far from the spotlight. At this year’s Essex County School Boards Association (ECSBA) Spring Celebration, that behind-the-scenes commitment took center stage as school leaders from across the county gathered to recognize professional growth, public service and the people helping shape the future of local schools.

At its Spring Celebration hosted at West Essex High School, the countywide school board collective recognized South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education President Will Meyer and 1st Vice President Elizabeth Callahan for earning New Board Member Boardsmanship Certifications through the New Jersey School Boards Association.

The certification is designed for newer board members and focuses on the work behind effective school governance. Topics include finance, policy, communications, and student achievement. To earn it, members complete training sessions, attend conferences, and participate in county meetings while actively serving on their local boards.

Meyer said he was honored to receive the distinction along with Callahan.

“The professional development opportunities provided through NJSBA have been invaluable in helping us navigate the complexity of board service and better serve our community,” Meyer said. “Continued learning, collaboration, and preparation are essential to effective leadership, and the board remains committed to that work.”

The process is more extensive than many people realize. Board members must earn credits across several leadership areas and complete formal governance training within their first two years of service. They also attend statewide workshops and county association meetings throughout the year. The program is designed to give members a stronger understanding of how school systems function before major decisions ever reach a vote.

The Board was also recognized for earning Board Certification as a full governance team. Unlike individual honors, the designation recognizes boards that commit to professional development together and build a shared foundation for leadership and decision-making.

“Strong schools require strong governance, and I am very pleased that our Board of Education has attained certification through the New Jersey School Boards Association,” Meyer said. “This recognition reflects years of work by board members committed to transparency, accountability, ongoing learning, and effective governance practices on behalf of our students, staff, and community.”

Meyer, who said he is proud that the Board reached this milestone, explained that certification is awarded through demonstrated compliance with state governance standards, participation in extensive board training, and a sustained commitment to continuous improvement.

“Our community expects thoughtful, transparent leadership from its Board of Education, particularly during periods of challenge and change.,” he said. “This recognition reflects a Board that has worked intentionally to strengthen how we collaborate, communicate, and serve the district. While there is always more work ahead, I appreciate this acknowledgment of the progress we have made together.”

The certification reflects the work of multiple boards over several years, and Meyers recognized the “many current and former members who contributed to this achievement, under the leadership of former board presidents Nubia DuVall Wilson, Qawi Telesford, and Kaitlin Wittleder. Reaching this milestone reflects a shared commitment to moving the district forward together.”

Throughout the evening, Essex County School Board Association (ECSBA) leaders spoke about the value of collaboration across districts and the importance of keeping board members connected to new ideas, changing regulations, and best practices in education leadership.

ECSBA represents all 23 public school districts in Essex County and regularly brings together board members through meetings, workshops, and countywide events.