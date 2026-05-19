Maplewood Township Committee Condemns ‘Horrific and Cowardly’ Attack on the Islamic Center of San Diego

From Maplewood Township:

The Maplewood Township Committee condemns the horrific and cowardly attack on the Islamic Center of San Diego in the strongest possible terms. The targeting of a place of worship and learning is an egregious assault on the universal values of peace, faith, and basic human dignity. No one should fear violence because of their beliefs or in their place of worship,

We express our deepest condolences to the families of the three victims who lost their lives, and we stand in absolute solidarity with the San Diego Muslim community and Muslims everywhere, including our Muslim brothers and sisters here at home. We particularly honor the heroic bravery of the mosque’s veteran security guard, Amin Abdullah, a father of eight who sacrificed his own life to alert teachers and shield nearly 200 children inside the building from further violence.

Islamophobia, white supremacy, and violent hate have no place in a civilized society. We support the San Diego Police Department and FBI investigating this atrocious act as a hate crime, and we call for enhanced protections for houses of worship nationwide to ensure that all communities can gather and pray in peace.