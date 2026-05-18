Maplewood, South Orange Celebrate Haitian Heritage at Flag Raising Ceremony at Town Hall

The Maplewood and South Orange raised the Haitian flag at Maplewood Town Hall on Saturday, May 16, to celebrate Haitian Flag Day, honoring Haiti’s history, culture and enduring legacy of freedom.

Organizers and participants called the event, which featured cultural performances and community remarks and fellowship, “vibrant and meaningful” and a big success. “What touched me most was seeing people from different backgrounds come together in celebration and solidarity with our Haitian community,” Nubia DuVall Wilson, co-founder of the Maplewood South Orange Multicultural Alliance, said in a news release. “We are especially grateful to the local officials who attended and to the Township of Maplewood for issuing a proclamation officially recognizing May 16 as Haitian Flag Day in Maplewood.“

“The Maplewood South Orange Multicultural Alliance looks forward to continuing this momentum by planning future events and meetups throughout the year that bring our community together through education, culture, and connection,” DuVall Wilson said.

The Maplewood South Orange Multicultural Alliance provided background on Haitian Flag Day in the news release: “Officially observed on May 18 in Haiti and throughout the Haitian diaspora, Haitian Flag Day commemorates the creation of the Haitian flag during the Haitian Revolution in 1803. According to Haitian history, revolutionary leader Jean-Jacques Dessalines removed the white stripe from the French tricolor to symbolize the rejection of colonial rule, while Catherine Flon sewed together the remaining blue and red sections to create the first Haitian flag. The flag became a powerful symbol of unity, freedom, resilience, and independence for the Haitian people. Haiti would go on to become the world’s first free Black republic and the first independent Caribbean nation following a successful slave revolt in 1804.”

The celebration at Town Hall was presented through a partnership between the newly founded Maplewood South Orange Multicultural Alliance, Maplewood Township, the Maplewood Arts & Culture Department, and the Community Coalition on Race to recognize and celebrate Haitian heritage and the contributions of Haitian-Americans within the community.

The afternoon’s program was led by emcees Kindlyne Vilcant (“Special K”) and Clera Rodwell, who guided attendees through an uplifting celebration featuring music by DJ Mike, cultural presentations, community reflections and performances. Pastor Dumerzier Charles opened the ceremony with a blessing focused on unity, growth and the revival of Haitian cultural celebrations in the community.

Mayor Victor De Luca presented an official proclamation declaring May 16 as Haitian Flag Day in Maplewood and the month of May as a celebration of Haitian Heritage in the Township, reflecting on Haiti’s historic revolution and emphasized the importance of standing with Haitian communities, particularly in support of preserving Temporary Protected Status (TPS) protections for Haitian immigrants living in the United States.

Deluca reaffirmed Maplewood’s commitment to diversity, inclusion and embracing the cultures and experiences that strengthen the community.

Additional remarks were shared by Maplewood District 11 leader Bill Gifford, Maplewood Township Committeewoman Jane Collins-Colding, Maplewood South Orange Multicultural Alliance co-founder Nubia DuVall Wilson, and Essex County Commissioner Vice President A’Dorian Murray-Thomas of District 2. Additional Maplewood Township officials in attendance were Deputy Mayor Malia Herman, Committeewoman Nancy Adams, Committeeman Dean Dafis, and South Orange Village Councilwoman Summer Jones. Also in attendance was Maplewood Township Committee candidate John T Sullivan.

The program also featured a praise dance performance by Concepts Dance Academy to the song “Priye pou Ayiti,” honoring Haitian culture, resilience, and faith. Following the ceremonial raising of the Haitian flag by local officials during the Haitian National Anthem, Berlyn Vilcant presented the symbolism of the Haitian flag.

The celebration concluded with community fellowship and final words of gratitude from South Orange Maplewood Multicultural Alliance co-founder Madeline Gabriel, who spearheaded the event, while attendees enjoyed complimentary Haitian food provided by Makenn’s Caribbean Cuisine restaurant.

The organizers extend sincere thanks to all partners, elected officials, volunteers, performers, sponsors, and community members who made the event possible, including Maplewood Arts & Culture, South Orange Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, Makenn’s Caribbean Cuisine, Cassandra Bien-Aime of the NAACP South Orange/Maplewood Health Committee, Debbie Rembert of Concepts Dance Academy, Kamensky Evans of K and Co Publishing and the many residents and supporters who came together to celebrate Haitian culture and community.

To learn more about the Maplewood South Orange Multicultural Alliance and to receive updates on future events, please email [email protected].