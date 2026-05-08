Baker Street Flea, Saturday, May 16, Is Growing and So Is Its Reach Across Maplewood

From The Baker Street Flea:

What started on a single block of Baker Street is now stretching beyond it.

On Saturday, May 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Baker Street Spring Flea returns to Maplewood Village, this time with its largest footprint yet, expanding onto Maplewood Avenue and Highland Avenue and bringing together more than 120 vendors.

The expansion follows a record breaking fall event that drew over 5,000 attendees from Maplewood and surrounding towns, a clear sign that the Flea has grown into something people plan for.

“We’ve seen it evolve from something very local into something that draws people from all over,” says co-producer Marichelle Hills, owner of MEUS. “Expanding the footprint felt like the natural next step. More room for vendors, more space to move, and more ways for people to experience the day.”

Behind the Flea are three co-producers, Hills, Maggie Marotta (formerly of Baker Street Market), and Nancy Cook (Crash Doll Vintage), each bringing a different perspective to shaping the event as it grows.

“For us, it’s always been about creating something people want to spend time in,” says Marotta. “Even as it’s expanded, we’ve stayed focused on keeping it thoughtful, fresh, welcoming, and communal.”

That balance is intentional. The Flea continues to be carefully curated, with limits on vendor categories to keep the mix thoughtful and full of discovery, from jewelry designers and ceramicists to vintage curators and specialty food vendors.

Cook, who also leads the Flea’s social media and entertainment, helps shape the overall feel of the day.

“The goal is for it to feel good from the moment you arrive,” she says. “The music, the layout, the flow of people, it all works together.”

This year’s entertainment lineup includes DJ Preston along with live performances from Wetsuit, Fascinations Grand Chorus, and Palisade, a local high school band. The Flea is also collaborating with John Brophy of InTunes, bringing in student musicians and creating space for young talent to be part of the day.

The Beer and Wine Yard returns for its third year, in partnership with South Orange based Neighbors Wine and Maplewood’s own Pallet Brewery, along with the Flea’s ongoing collaboration with the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund.

New this year, the Flea is also partnering with Martin for Maplewood to launch the inaugural loop of the “Swamp Trolley,” a nod to Maplewood’s historic trolley system that once connected neighboring towns through the Village. Supported by NJ Suburb Living and Artie’s, the trolley will offer residents a fun and easy way to travel to and from the Flea without the hassle of parking, while encouraging visitors to explore more of Maplewood along the way. Riders will also receive a ticket redeemable for a complimentary glass of prosecco at Artie’s, along with additional treats from participating local businesses.

While the Flea has grown in size, what stands out most is how it continues to support the people behind the booths. Many vendors share that it is not just a strong day for sales, but a place where real connections happen.

“The fall flea was my most successful market to date,” one vendor shared, noting both strong sales and new leads for future projects.

Another vendor described it this way:

“While it’s a long day, it’s the kind of ‘good exhaustion’ that reinvigorates us and reaffirms our why. As a local family with two little ones, being part of such a talented and supportive maker community feels incredibly special.”

At a time when many small businesses are navigating rising costs and shifting shopping habits, moments like this take on a different kind of meaning. Showing up in person, meeting the people behind the work, and choosing to support them directly can feel small, but it adds up.

That mix of strong turnout and genuine support is what keeps both vendors and attendees coming back.

More than just a place to shop, the Baker Street Flea has become a space to spend time, to run into people you know, to discover something new, and to move through the Village a little differently than usual.

As the event grows, the intention behind it stays the same.

“We want it to feel like something that belongs here,” Hills says. “Something that reflects the creativity, the small businesses, and the community that make this town what it is.”

The Baker Street Spring Flea takes place Saturday, May 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (rain or shine) across Baker Street, Maplewood Avenue, and Highland Avenue in Maplewood Village.

With more space, more vendors, and more to explore, this year’s Flea offers a new way to experience a familiar favorite, one that continues to grow alongside the community that supports it.