SOMA Action Releases 2026 Democratic Primary Voter Guide

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From SOMA Action:

South Orange and Maplewood, NJ – SOMA Action, a leading progressive grassroots organization based in South Orange and Maplewood, has released its voter guide for the upcoming 2026 Democratic primary.

View the guide at somaaction.org/voter-guide.

The guide aims to provide voters with essential information about the numerous races on the primary ballot and highlight the critical issues at play in each contest.

“Many voters are unaware that the Democratic primary is where most of our elected officials are chosen,” said SOMA Action Co-President Erika Malinoski, the primary author of the guide. “While it’s a crucial election, it can be challenging for voters to navigate the complexities of the races.”

Malinoski said the guide is designed to help voters understand the meaningful choices they have on their ballot and equip them with the information needed to align their votes with their values.

The guide features detailed information on races at the federal, county, and local levels. For the two competitive races on the ballot, Essex County Commissioner and Maplewood Township Committee, the voter guide also includes interviews with the candidates as well as evaluations by SOMA Action’s committees.

The 2026 Democratic Primary will take place on June 2. Registered Democrats may vote by mail or in person, with early voting beginning on May 26th. Unaffiliated voters can participate by visiting a polling site in person and requesting to affiliate as a Democrat. Registered Republicans are not eligible to vote in the Democratic primary.

View the complete voter guide at www.somaaction.org/voter-guide