Supt. Bing Sends Message of Support & Unity Following Deadly San Diego Mosque Shooting

Dear SOMSD Community,

Today, our hearts are heavy as we reflect on the tragic shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego, a horrific act of violence that has shaken communities across our nation. Reports indicate that multiple lives were lost in what authorities are investigating as a possible hate-motivated attack at a place of worship and learning.

Moments like this painfully remind us that hate and intolerance still inflict deep fear upon our communities—specifically, our Muslim neighbors and families. Let us be unequivocally clear: hate has absolutely no home here in the South Orange & Maplewood School District.

Our district stands firmly in support of our Muslim students, staff, families, and community members. We remain committed to fostering schools and spaces rooted in dignity, compassion, inclusion, and belonging for every individual.

This is a time for us to come together as one community — to support one another, to check in on our neighbors, and to lead with empathy and understanding. Acts of hate are meant to divide us, but our collective compassion and unity are stronger.

We also recognize that events like this can be emotionally difficult and deeply unsettling for students and staff. District social workers, counselors and support personnel will be available to provide assistance and emotional support to anyone who may need it in the coming days.

We encourage families to speak openly with their children, to listen with care, and to remind them that our differences are something to value and protect — never fear.

Together, we will continue to build and uphold a community where every person feels safe, seen, respected, and loved.

With care and solidarity,

Jason Bing

Superintendent of Schools