South Mountain YMCA Duck Race Returns Memorial Day in Maplewood

From The South Mountain YMCA:

The South Mountain YMCA will continue a beloved community tradition with its Annual Duck Race on Monday, May 25 at 11 a.m., immediately following Memorial Day services at Town Hall.

Held in Memorial Park, the South Mountain YMCA Duck Race draws hundreds of South Orange and Maplewood residents each year for a fun-filled event featuring friendly competition, community spirit, and a shared commitment to supporting local families. The event is open to all to attend. To purchase a ticket to have your duck in a heat, visit metroymcas.org/duckrace. Participants are encouraged to purchase in advance, as a limited number of tickets will be sold onsite.

Proceeds benefit the YMCA’s financial assistance program, which helps ensure access to essential programs such as child care, summer camp, and youth development opportunities for families in need. The Y also awards 20 percent of net proceeds from the event to another local nonprofit.

This year, 1,000 ducks will race in six heats, with South Mountain YMCA Youth of the Year awardee, Kaya Friedman, kicking off the event by launching the first duck. Community members are invited to cheer on their ducks for a chance to win prizes

The event will also feature the singing of the National Anthem by the cast of Newsies from the YMCA’s youth theater program.

Families can participate in the Memorial Day Parade beginning at 9 a.m. by “Duckorating” strollers, wagons, bicycles, or other wheeled items.

In partnership with last year’s Ellie and Charlie Gianni Community Impact Grant recipient, Together We Bloom, the South Mountain Y is enhancing the accessibility and inclusivity of this year’s event. Together We Bloom has provided a custom communication board to support diverse communication needs. In addition, a social narrative will be available in advance for families, and the South Orange Sensory Van will be on site in a designated calming space for individuals who may benefit from it.

“The Duck Race is one of our community’s most cherished traditions,” said James Goodger, Executive Director of the South Mountain YMCA. “It continues to grow each year, bringing people together while raising critical funds to expand access to child care, summer camp, sports programs, and other vital YMCA services.”

Grant Awards

As part of the event, the YMCA will award the Ellie and Charlie Gianni Community Impact Grant, honoring the founders of the Duck Race. Each year, another local nonprofit is selected to receive up to $5,000, representing 20 percent of race proceeds.

Sponsors

For a full list of sponsors, visit metroymcas.org/duckrace.

Origins of the Duck Race

The race first began in 1998, when a local bank manager, Marge Welkir, shared at a community meeting that she’d heard about fundraisers that involved racing ducks down a river. Ellie Gianni raised her hand to start researching how they were run, and a tradition was born. Ellie and her husband, Charlie, the proprietor of the local business Maplewood Stationers, ran the event for years, later turning it over to the Kiwanis Club. The South Mountain YMCA took it over in 2016.

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ABOUT THE Y

Established in 1885, the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges invests in its diverse communities to promote wellness, safety and quality of life for children, adults and seniors. Its six branches in East Orange, Livingston, Maplewood, New Milford, Hardyston and Stillwater are committed to nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of social responsibility through an array of programs. Some 35,000 people belong to the Metro Y, which awards more than $2 million annually in direct and indirect financial assistance.