Maplewood Blotter: Lewdness Arrest; Recent Arrests of Teens on Burglary and Auto Theft Conspiracy Charges

From the Maplewood Police:

Maplewood Police Blotter

05/08/2026 Lewdness Arrest: At approximately 10:09 a.m., patrols responded to 160 Maplewood Ave on a report of an adult male engaging in lewd acts. After checking the area patrols were able to located the described male. At this time the caller positively identified the male in question and he was placed into custody without further incident. The 18-year-old from Kenilworth, New Jersey was subsequently charged with disturbing the peace and later released.

05/09/2026 Shoplifting Arrest: At approximately 4 p.m., patrols responded to the Dollar Tree on a report of shoplifting. The caller reported that an unknown male entered into the store, placed items into a shopping cart and attempt to leave the store without making payment. Patrols located the male in question and placed him into custody without further incident. The 40-year-old Newark man was subsequently charged with Shoplifting and released on a summons.

05/12/2026 Warrant Arrest: Approximately 1:44 p.m., patrols conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of Irvington Avenue and Parker Avenue. While conducting the stop, it was discovered that the driver had an outstanding warrant out of Springfield, New Jersey. At this time the driver, a 24-year-old male from Newark, was placed into custody on the strength of the warrant and transported to MPD for processing and later released.

05/13/2026 Attempted Residential Burglary: At approximately 7:56 a.m., patrols responded to a residence on Parker Ave on a report of a residential burglary in progress. The caller reported that an unknown male had attempted to pry a window open and was still on the property. Patrols arrived on scene and located the male still on the property attempting to hide behind a bush and holding a screwdriver. It was later discovered that the suspect was also in possession of two additional screwdrivers. The 39-year-old Irvington man was placed into custody and transported to MPD for processing. He was subsequently charged with burglary and three counts of possession of burglary tools. He was later transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility.

In an earlier blotter this month, Maplewood police reported that a months long investigation led to the arrests of two Newark 18-year-olds on several charges relating to burglary and auto theft at five Maplewood homes that took place in December and January.

The teens were charged with receiving stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit residential burglary, conspiracy to commit auto theft and auto theft trafficking in cases related to burglaries on Courter Avenue, Collinwood Road, New England Road, Edgewater Place and Oakland Road.

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Other information from the Maplewood Police Department:

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Blue Envelope Program is a safety initiative designed to help individuals with Autism or other communication differences during interactions with law enforcement, especially during traffic stops. For more information, please contact the Community Engagement Unit at Ext: 7923

Also, the Maplewood Police Department offers FREE Home Security Surveys to residents of the Township. These surveys are designed to assist residents of security options they can use to further protect their residences. If you would like to have a survey conducted for your residence, please log onto www.MaplewoodPD.org and select the prompt for the Home Security Survey to fill out the request.