South Orange, Maplewood Pools Open Saturday for Pre-Season, Open Father’s Day Weekend for Summer

While this week’s heat has felt like summer is already here, and both the South Orange and Maplewood community pools will be open on weekends starting Saturday, May 23, the weather forecast for sitting poolside this weekend is not for the feint of heart.

The highs on Saturday and Sunday (as of Wednesday, May 20) are forecast to be in the 50s, with it warming up to 70 degrees on Monday. But summer will arrive for real, soon.

So here’s what you need to know (and some links) for both pools for the next month and through the summer:

Both pools will be open on the weekends only until Father’s Day weekend, when they will open daily for the rest of the summer.

South Orange (from the South Orange Village website):

2026 Dates and Hours of Operation: Pre Season Hours – May 23 Through June 21

Memorial Day Weekend (5/23-5/25): 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Summer Season Hours, June 22 – August 30

Monday through Friday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. (10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. beginning August 11)

Saturday and Sunday: 10:00am – 8 p.m. (7:30 p.m. closing beginning August 16)

During the season, the community pool also is open 6:15-8 a.m. Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) for Early Bird Swim. A special membership is required for Early Bird access.

For more information regarding membership pricing, South Orange Dolphins swim team, pool rules and guest passes, visit the pool page on the South Orange Village website.

Maplewood (from the Maplewood Township website):

Memorial Day weekend hours (Saturday, Sunday, Monday): Noon to 6 p.m.

Visit the website for information on membership pricing, the Maplewood Makos swim team, and purchasing a membership for either pool, regardless of whether you’re a South Orange or Maplewood resident.

The website doesn’t yet list the pool’s full schedule yet for the pre-season or seasonal hours of operation, but, according to Maplewood Recreation Director Melissa Mancuso, it will as soon as the schedule is worked out with their student workers’ school schedule. Once the summer season starts, however, the hours will be from Noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

Visit the website or the pool’s instagram account for updates.

Besides the chilly weather this weekend, patrons can expect the pool water at both pools to be a bit chilly for a while as well.

“As I say, ‘Our hearts are warm but our water’s cold,'” Mancuso said.