Retailers Unite! Kimaya Kama and Kokoro to Share Space in Maplewood Village

Facing a significant increase in rent earlier this year, Kimaya Salaskar wasn’t sure that her clothing, accessories and gift boutique, Kimaya Kama, at 168 Maplewood Avenue, could continue in Maplewood Village.

But Salaskar found a solution that benefitted not just one local business, but two.

Kimaya Kama is officially moving three doors down with Kokoro at 172 Maplewood Avenue at the end of this month and hopes to be open there by early June. Meanwhile, Kimaya Kama will be clearing out at 172 with specials and sales this weekend, May 23 and 24 (see details below).

Kokoro has been closed since March 2025 when an interior ceiling collapsed. KoKoRo owner Susan Onuma had been operating her specialty gift store at the location for more than 30 years.

Said Salaskar, “[We] turned what could have been the end of a chapter into the beginning of a beautiful new one.”

“Kokoro means ‘heart and spirit’ in Japanese, which feels incredibly fitting because that’s exactly what this next phase is about,” Salaskar told Village Green. “Two small businesses supporting each other, evolving creatively, and finding a way to continue serving the community we both love.”

Kimaya Kama first opened in 2012 in South Orange, in the spot of where the bakery, Baked By Izzy, is currently located. In April 2015, Kimaya Kama moved to Maplewood Village.

“Kokoro will also be reopening, and we’ll be sharing the space together, which makes this feel even more special and hopeful,” she added.

“Kimaya Kama started from a love of beautiful, unique things and the dream of creating a warm, welcoming space where people could discover something special,” said Salaskar.

Salaskar said she spent years in brand management, merchandising, and traveling, and wanted to create a small business in the heart of Maplewood Village where people could experience the sales of clothing, gifts, home goods, and little treasures from around the world all in one place.

“I wanted to create the kind of store I always loved walking into, one that feels inspiring, personal, and joyful. A place where women could find something for themselves, a thoughtful gift for someone else, or simply a reason to smile.”

Salaskar said that the store has evolved over the years, specifically noting the addition of a men’s section, as well as the Kama Market area that sells different foods and drinks, such as teas, coffees, chocolates, sauces, and treats from around the world.

“I love that people can come in looking for one thing and end up discovering something completely unexpected.”

For Salaskar, the easiest part of the business is “the creative side, curating products, styling the shop, and connecting with customers.” The hardest part is ‘navigating the realities of small business ownership, especially rising costs and the uncertainty many independent businesses face today.”

Salaskar’s favorite thing about Kimaya Kama is the community.

“Over the last 11 years, customers have become friends and the shop has become more than just a store,” she elaborated. She also stated that she loves the surprises the store has to offer in terms of discoveries, “from dresses and jewelry to chocolates, candles, and gifts from around the world,” she said.

Salaskar mentioned that she loves hiring students from Columbia High School: “Every year we hire juniors and seniors, and they stay with us until they graduate and even come back to work during college breaks and holidays. It’s really special watching them grow over the years and become part of the Kimaya Kama family.”

In terms of the type of employees she looks for, Salaskar wants “warm, friendly people who genuinely enjoy helping others. I always tell our team members to treat the store like it’s their own, to care about the customers, the displays, and the little details that make a small business special.”

Salaskar shared her personal goals—not only for herself, but also for Kimaya Kama—as well as what this new chapter with Kokoro means for business.

“Right now, my biggest goal is simply to continue growing while staying part of the Maplewood Village community we love so much,” she said.

“We may be moving spaces, but the heart of Kimaya Kama is staying right here in Maplewood Village, and I’m incredibly grateful for that.”