KoKoRo Announces Temporary Closing Due to Ceiling Collapse

Following the collapse of an interior ceiling this past weekend, KoKoRo — a long-time artisanal gift store in Maplewood Village — has announced it will be closed for the foreseeable future.

“To our dear customers, it is with a heavy heart that we must temporarily close our store due to unexpected structural damage,” read a note posted to the store window after the Saturday evening collapse which was witnessed by outdoor diners across the street at St. James’s Gate.

“Thankfully no one was hurt, but repairs will take some time.”

“For over 30 years this shop has been more than just a business–it has been a space where generations of customers have shared their love, stories, family milestones and traditions,” the note continued. “Your support and kindness mean the world to us, and we deeply appreciate being a part of the Maplewood Village community.”

KoKoRo owner Susan Onuma said she would update customers “as soon as we have more information. Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you back soon.”

Surrounding businesses, including Kimaya Kama just next door, reported that they experienced no damage.

Read more here:

Police & Fire Respond to Maplewood Village Business After Witness Reports Ceiling Collapse