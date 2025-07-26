‘C’mon Get Happy:’ West Orange Remembers, Celebrates Teen Heartthrob David Cassidy

West Orange, New Jersey, will remember and celebrate David Cassidy, who rose to fame as a teen idol and heartthrob in the 1970s for his role on the hit TV show The Partridge Family, in two-day event July 30-31, 2025.

The festivities begin with the installation of an historical marker in Cassidy’s honor at Colgate Park, where he played Little League baseball as a young child. In addition, the Township will co-name Elm Street, where Cassidy resided with his grandparents, “David Cassidy Way.” The dedication will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 30 at Colgate Park, and will include appearances by Cassidy’s daughter, Katie Cassidy, star of Gossip Girl and Supernatural, and son, songwriter Beau Cassidy. The public is invited to attend.

“These prestigious recognitions will forever memorialize David Cassidy’s dynamic legacy and his popular talent, which at one point in his career garnered a fan club that surpassed that of Elvis and The Beatles,” said West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney in a news release from the Downtown West Orange Alliance.

Events are being coordinated by the Alliance, the Township of West Orange and life-long David Cassidy fans Karen Ranieri of New York and New Jersey native Barb Collentine. Ranieri and Collentine spearheaded efforts to raise money from fans around the world for the historical marker that will honor Cassidy.

“This started as an idea in 2018, when we planned a Tribute Walk to honor his birthday after he passed away,” said Ranieri. “And now, we have people coming from all over the country — and even the world!”

Collentine added. “It has taken about two years of planning and fundraising to create something that will be both fun and respectful to his family and colleagues.”

Long before he rose to fame, Cassidy, who passed away at age 67 in 2017, lived a quiet, suburban life in West Orange, where his mother grew up. From the age of 5 to 11, he lived with his grandparents, played Little League baseball, and got an early taste of performing while singing in the choir at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

Cassidy is one of many illustrious residents who have called West Orange home, including Thomas Edison, four New Jersey governors, astronauts Scott and Senator Mark Kelly, singer/songwriter Carol King and EGOT award winner, Whoopi Goldberg.

In addition to the dedication ceremonies, there are several other events being held throughout the two-day celebration that pay tribute to Cassidy, as well as the music scene of the late 1960s and early 1970s, including a free ‘70s dance party downtown.

David Cassidy Gala

Wednesday, July 30 at 5:30 p.m. The Highlawn, 1 Crest Drive, West Orange, NJ

Ms. Ranieri and Ms. Collentine, and the members of the David Cassidy West Orange Historical Marker team are hosting a gala event at The Highlawn in West Orange to share memories of their favorite teen idol. In addition, pop culture historian Johnny Ray Miller will give an in-depth discussion and analysis of the Partridge Family and their music. 5:30 – 10:30 p.m., Tickets are $150 and can be reserved by contacting [email protected].

Q&A with Legendary Music Photographer Henry Diltz

Thursday, July 31 at 1:15 p.m. West Orange Public Library, 10 Rooney Circle

Legendary photographer Henry Diltz will give a slideshow and Q&A about his storied career capturing rock legends like Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Michael Jackson, and Jerry Garcia, and documenting David Cassidy’s life. Tickets are $15 or FREE for West Orange Public Library cardholders. Tickets must be reserved in advance by emailing [email protected].

David Cassidy “I’m on My Way Back Home” Bus Tour

Thursday, July 31 starting at 8:30 a.m.

Participants will be taken on a tour of sites significant to David’s childhood in West Orange. Additionally, the tour will also include a private, personalized tour of the Thomas Edison Museum. Tickets are $23 and must be reserved in advance by emailing [email protected].

Downtown Thursdays David Cassidy Historical Marker ‘70s Dance Party

Thursday, July 31, 5-8 p.m., Franklin Street (in front of Washington Elementary School 289 Main Street

The Downtown West Orange Alliance invites you to dress in your retro best and go back in time for a block party that celebrates all things ‘70s. We’ll be dancing in the streets with a DJ, beer and wine garden, food trucks, vendors, and more. Photographer Henry Diltz will be there for a meet and greet will offer discounts on prints from his archive. Pop culture historian Johnny Ray Miller will be on hand to autograph his books, and the “I Think I Love You Animal Foundation,” set up in David Cassidy’s memory, will have a fundraising booth set up. This event is FREE and open to all.

—