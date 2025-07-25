Senior Citizens Allowed on Underhill During School Hours this Fall

The Underhill Athletic Complex’s hours in the fall will again curtail public use during school hours, but the South Orange-Maplewood School District is launching a “Senior Stride” program that will allow residents 65 and older to use the track during those hours.

After the District announced that the Underhill Sports Complex would be closed during school hours as of January 1, 2025, because of safety and turf concerns, several senior citizens sought to rescind that rule — saying they’ve walked or run on the track during those hours for years without trouble.

At the Board of Education meeting on Thursday, July 24, Superintendent of Schools Jason Bing announced the new program and fall hours for Underhill.

“As you know, we’ve been having some challenges at Underhill not only with turf over usage by non-community members but also some vandalism and things of that nature,” he said. “So we’re looking at better ways to accommodate school athletic programs and community use.”

In September, Underhill will be open to public on Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be closed to the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the field will again be open to the public from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Senior Stride program will provide all senior residents 65 and older with an access card that will allow them into the Undehill complex between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Bing said he was excited about the program so seniors “can continue their walking programs and their physical activity and social interaction. We’ll be sending more information about that in the near future.”