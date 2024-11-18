District to Curtail Public Hours for Underhill Field Amid Safety & Turf Concerns

From SOMSD:

November 18, 2024

Dear SOMSD staff and families,

The Underhill Sports Complex is an essential asset to our students, athletic teams, and community. The Underhill Complex underwent renovations in 2022-23, which upgraded the turf, stands, and press box to improve the viewing experiences of all event spectators. It is a wonderful example of a community coming together to support our students. Our goal has always been to manage the athletic complex in a way that provides community access while maintaining a high-quality facility. With this in mind, we would like to strike a balance between usage and efficiency. We prioritized access, health, and safety concerns in our discussions with stakeholders, including the Maplewood and South Orange mayors and police departments.

We will be launching new usage hours for Underhill Complex. We expect these new hours to increase the longevity of the turf, improve public safety, and protect our staff/students. Unfortunately, our students and staff continue to experience negative interactions with individuals who refuse to leave the field upon request when schools utilize it. These instances have occurred during and after the school day, forcing staff and Underhill security to call local police. To be clear, when students are utilizing the complex, they are given priority of use; public pick-up games (soccer, football, frisbee, etc.), private business sessions (personal training, etc.), physical activities such as walking, jogging, and running cannot simultaneously transpire.

Starting in the New Year on January 1, 2025, the following hours of operation will be in effect for the Underhill Sports Complex:

Monday-Friday*

6:00 am-8:00 am Open to public

8:00 am-3:00 pm Closed to public

3:00 pm-9:00 pm Open to public

Saturday and Sunday*

6:00 am-5:00 pm

*Please understand that athletic and/or special school events may impact these hours of usage.

We appreciate your support of the new hours and look forward to providing a great experience at Underhill Sports Complex that meets all stakeholder needs while ensuring the safety of the community, staff, and students.

In partnership,

Jason Bing

Superintendent of Schools

