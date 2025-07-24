Bill Haskins, Hannah Zollman & Patricia Canning Announce Candidacy for Village Council

Incumbent South Orange Village Council member Bill Haskins, along with long-time community volunteers Hannah Zollman and Patricia Canning, have formally announced their intention to run for the South Orange Village Council in the upcoming municipal election on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Council member Bobby Brown, whose term concludes this year, has announced he will not seek re-election and is endorsing the slate.

“After careful consideration, I’ve decided not to seek re-election this year. It’s been a privilege to serve our Village, and I’m proud of all we’ve achieved together,” said Brown. “I have full confidence in Bill, Hannah, and Patricia to carry this work forward. They bring a deep love for South Orange, a strong track record of community leadership, and a shared commitment to making our town more responsive, inclusive, and vibrant. I’m proud to support their campaign and look forward to all they’ll accomplish.”

Council member Bill Haskins, who was first elected in 2021, brings a strong track record of service and commitment to sustainability, infrastructure, and responsive governance. He currently chairs the Public Works and Utilities Committee and serves on the Planning Board.

As past chair of the Environmental Commission and Green Team, he expanded tree planting efforts and collaborated on South Orange and Maplewood’s 2023 shift to dual-stream recycling, a change that improved environmental efficacy and reduced costs. A construction project manager by profession, Haskins is a longtime advocate for environmental causes across the region. Haskins and his wife Molly’s daughter, Abby, is a proud 2023 CHS graduate who is currently studying at the Art Institute of Chicago.

“Serving the Village has been an honor,” said Haskins. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, and I’m excited to continue this work with Hannah and Patricia, two thoughtful, action-oriented leaders deeply rooted in our community.”

Hannah Zollman is a nonprofit consultant, civic leader, and South Orange resident since 2016. She serves on the boards of The Co-Lab at South Orange (as Chair) and South Orange Downtown (as Treasurer), and is also a member of the South Orange Planning Board. She is also a past board member of the South Mountain YMCA and Montrose PTA. Recognized as Villager of the Month in April 2025 for her leadership and community involvement, she brings nearly 20 years of experience helping nonprofits grow through fundraising, planning, and partnerships. Zollman and her husband Adam are raising their son, Jonah, a rising fifth grader, in South Orange, where they’ve built deep roots as an active and engaged family.

“I believe South Orange works best when we show up for each other and lead with transparency and care,” said Zollman. “Throughout my career, including nearly a decade working with organizations right here in South Orange, I’ve helped mission-driven teams bring people together, build real partnerships, and turn ideas into action. I’m running because I love this town, and I’m ready to bring that same energy and commitment to the Village Council.”

Patricia Canning is a sustainability and project management consultant, civic leader, and 20-year South Orange resident. She served on the Schools Committee of the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race, where she founded the SOMA MLK Luminary Project and launched the signature “Talking to Children About Race” program. While on the South Orange Environmental Commission, Canning spearheaded the SoNotPLastic initiative, which led to the elimination of single-use plastic bags in town. She is a former co-lead of the Newstead Neighborhood Association and past PTA board member at South Mountain Elementary, SOMS, and CHS. Canning has been recognized with several awards, including the MLK Leadership Award from the South Orange Civic Association and honored by the South Orange Maplewood Community Coalition on Race in 2019. Canning brings decades of experience in community organizing, nonprofit leadership, and corporate sustainability, inspiring these qualities in her husband, Jim, and their two daughters, Jessica and Jillian, both proud CHS alumnae.

“I care deeply about our village and believe in solving problems with creativity, compassion, and common sense,” said Canning. “This campaign is about making South Orange even stronger for everyone who calls it home.”

Together, the trio is running a unified campaign, grounded in a commitment to building a vibrant and inclusive South Orange for all.

The candidates are currently collecting nominating petitions to appear on the ballot for the municipal election, which will take place on November 4, 2025.

The campaign will announce more details immediately following candidacy certification, including a launch party, platform, volunteer opportunities, ways to donate, and upcoming events.