Pollock Properties Group Launches Arts Fair Directory & Home Enhancement Loan Program and Shares 2025 Year-To-Date Update

At Pollock Properties Group, July is all about welcoming you IN. IN the Arts, IN Design, and IN the Know. This month, we’re excited to launch our brand-new Pollock Arts Fair Digital Directory — your 24/7, go-to resource for incredible local arts educators and organizations. We’re also proud to relaunch H.E.L.P., our Home Enhancement Loan Program, and share our 2025 Year-to-Date Update, where we share the real impact your trust and partnership have made so far this year. Welcome IN.

YOUR DIGITAL ARTS DIRECTORY HAS ARRIVED!

We’re thrilled to welcome you IN to PollockArtsFair.com – your 24/7 go-to guide where local arts come to life!

Come on in, grab a seat on the couch, and start exploring:

An inspiring painting class for yourself

A joyful dance class for your little one

The perfect music teacher to spark a lifelong love of song

PollockArtsFair.com is your go-to digital directory of incredible local arts educators, all in one easy, vibrant space. Whether you’re returning to an old passion or helping your child discover a new one, we’re here to help you connect with the right teacher, class, or creative outlet.

This year, we’ve reimagined the Pollock Arts Fair to meet families where they are — making it easier than ever to find and support the talented educators who bring creativity into our community every day.

So go ahead, explore the directory, share it with a friend, and let your next creative adventure begin!

P.S. If you are an Arts Educator and not signed up yet: Fill out this quick form – Arts Fair 2025 Registration. We want to include you!

NEED A LITTLE H.E.L.P.?

At Pollock Properties Group, we believe every home deserves to shine—and every seller deserves to be IN the market with confidence.

Here’s what we know: sellers who invest $10–20K in smart, strategic preparation can earn hundreds of thousands more on their sale price. But what if those prep funds just aren’t IN reach? That’s exactly why we created something just for you.

Introducing H.E.L.P.—the Home Enhancement Loan Program, exclusively with Pollock Properties Group x ARKGEN. With H.E.L.P., you can get your home market-ready now and pay the contractor at closing—zero interest, zero stress. That means no financial hurdles stand in your way when it comes to achieving your highest possible sale.

We want every seller to be in the strongest position when it comes time to list—and that starts with access to top-tier preparation, no matter your budget. Whether your home needs a refresh, renovation, or just some polished details, we’ll help you make the smartest investments for the biggest return.

Just mention that you might need H.E.L.P.—and we’ll guide you from start to sold.

Because when it comes to real estate, success is in the details. And we’re IN service—every step of the way.

POLLOCK PROPERTIES GROUP YEAR-TO-DATE UPDATE

Mid-Year Milestone!

As we hit the halfway mark of 2025, we’re proud to share:

60 families served

$50M+ in total sales volume

$22K+ donated

#1 in SOMA — South Orange & Maplewood!

We are deeply grateful to our clients, neighbors, and community for your continued trust and partnership. Your stories inspire us every day, and we’re honored to help make your real estate dreams a reality.

As we grow, we’ll continue to live our mission: Care. Serve. Give.

Here’s to the second half of 2025—let’s keep building community and impact together!

IN CLOSING… THANK YOU FOR BEING IN IT WITH US

From sparking creativity to supporting neighbors, every moment we share with you fuels the heart of what we do. Whether you’re discovering a new art class, prepping a home for sale, or simply staying curious about the market—you’re part of this vibrant, growing community we’re proud to call home.

Here’s to more connection, more impact, and more reasons to celebrate together.

See you out there,

The Entire Team at Pollock Properties Group

