SOMSD Board of Ed Votes to Turf Ritzer Field, Leaving Half an Acre of Grass

After several years of waiting, several months of discussion, a recent town hall, petitions and letters for and against turfing Ritzer Field, the South Orange-Maplewood School Board unanimously voted Thursday to turf the field but leave a half-acre of grass and retain Project Adventure.

The BOE meeting room was packed, and the Board heard from student athletes, parents and coaches in favor of turfing Ritzer and residents and environmentalists who were against it.

For Board members, it came down to what would be best for Columbia High School students, especially athletes who “deserve dependable and accessible” playing fields.

“Tonight the Board continues to demonstrate its dedication to centering the needs of our students,” said Board President Nubia DuVall Wilson. “We vote on the middle schools’ auditoriums and Ritzer Field improvements that will include turf and go to the Board of School Estimate in August, per the laws we must abide by to schedule the BOSE approval meeting.”

DuVall Wilson said the Board came to a consensus by focusing on a number of issues, “especially the lack of suitable fields for our student athletes and the lack of access for our girls softball teams. Students were promised a new athletic field back in 2019, and that has yet to be realized. Seven years later, the work on Ritzer will hopefully begin next summer upon approval of funds in August.”

The Board’s resolution notes that the Board has determined it is necessary to undertake the Ritzer Field project (soccer, lacrosse and softball) as well as auditorium repairs, all of which are estimated to cost more than $9.8 million, which it will ask the Board of School Estimate to approve for funding through school bonds.

The decision was also based, in part, on the recommendation from the District and the Facilities, Finance and Technology committee, which based its recommendation on a number of factors, including the idea that the turf will provide all-weather facilities for year-round use and that the D2.0 plan meets Title IX compliance by providing two girls’ softball fields.

“I think given the lack of accessible, playable fields across our towns and what we’ve learned from DeHart, I believe that turfing Ritzer is the right path forward — both the multipurpose and the two turf softball fields for playability, safety and long-term costs,” said 2nd Vice President Regina Eckert, who added that it was long overdue. “Our student athletes deserve these dependable and accessible fields and especially our female athletes.”

The D2.0 plan also will generate revenue, by enabling the district to host tournaments and rent the fields, Superintendent of Schools Jason Bing said.

“Our primary goal was to provide a top tier athletic surface that is safe, accessible and consistently available for practices, games and community events, regardless of the unpredictable nature of our local weather,” said Bing, who applauded the process, the civil nature of the debate and and consideration paid to the varying viewpoints.

“We have been intentional about integrating community needs into this plan, including an upgraded water detention system, the use of organic fill, the use of particular turf blade shapes to reduce heat, keeping our mature trees while planting more greenery, retaining over half an acre of grass that will be upgraded and sustained with an irrigation system,” he said.

The turfing of Ritzer field became an emotionally charged issue this spring and summer, with petitions circulating on both sides. The proponents of turf reported that they had collected 1,027 signatures, 167 of which were students by July 23. And the anti-turf side presented a letter with 537 signatures as of July 24.

Hixon Place neighbors and others advocated for a redo that maintains the athletic field as natural grass, voicing concerns about stormwater runoff and public health. Opponents included community organizations SOMA Justice, SOMA Action, Maplewood Environmental Advisory Committee, South Orange Environmental Commission and the president of the Rahway River Watershed Association.

