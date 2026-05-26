LETTER: Ceperley Will Not Accept Status Quo on Road Safety

Three candidates are running for two seats in the Democratic primary (June 2) for Maplewood Township Committee. Read our submission guidelines here. Read our election coverage here.

I met Martin Ceperley early on a Friday morning in the fall of 2024 for the first ever Bike Bus to Seth Boyden. My kids go to Bolden, but I showed up anyway because I was excited to experience in person what I had been seeing on my phone all over Europe and cities and towns across the U.S. A proven concept that can work anywhere if you have people dedicated to just trying it. To not accepting the status quo. To putting faith in your community. To seeing the worth in trying something different. Those are the values Martin holds. He sees the promise in a town with complete streets for all. Roads that are safe for families and kids to get where they need to go and explore all our town has to offer.

The Seth Boyden Bike Bus was a great success thanks to Martin and a few weeks later, I started the Bolden Bike Bus. By the end of that fall we had organizers at all five elementary schools and ever since, SOMa Bike Bus has been showing the power of community right here in Maplewood.

With Martin a part of the Township Committee, it’s exciting to think of the urgent ways we can start to address our most troublesome street safety issues. Prioritizing more than just the cars on our roads (better and more bike lanes, wider sidewalks!) and using infrastructure to slow down our dangerous traffic (not just paint!).

Ned Borgman, Maplewood