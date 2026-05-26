PHOTOS: SOMA Celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

From SOMA Cross Cultural Works:

AAPI Heritage Month in South Orange and Maplewood (SOMA) was a vibrant, community-wide celebration throughout May, bringing residents together through culture, history, and connection. Organized by SOMA Cross Cultural Works, the month featured a dynamic lineup of events spanning film, literature, food, and performance, with more than 500 people participating in activities held across the community.

The celebration kicked off with a special screening of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon at SOPAC’s Box Office Cinemas, featuring a live martial arts demonstration by Zen Wushu Academy and a talk by Academy Award–winning editor and Maplewood resident Tim Squyres, who shared insights from editing the film.

The month continued with an author talk at the Maplewood Memorial Library exploring the history of anti-Asian racism, followed by a children’s cultural hour hosted by Yijia Bu at The Baird and the South Orange Public Library. Through storytelling, calligraphy, games, and hands-on activities, children explored Asian cultures, Chinese zodiac traditions, and the origins of written language in an engaging and interactive way.

The celebration wrapped up two weekends ago with a lively AAPI Celebration and Potluck at The Baird Community Center, featuring dishes from across cultures, performances ranging from traditional dance and martial arts to contemporary music and hip-hop, and activities including mahjong, henna art, face painting, and karaoke. The festivities concluded with a joyful Holi festival at Cameron Field, bringing the month-long celebration to a colorful close.

Together, these events reflected SOMA’s ongoing commitment to celebrating diversity, honoring the deep roots of AAPI communities in the United States, and building connections across cultures through shared experiences.

Thank you for celebrating with us. We can’t wait to gather again next year!

For anyone interested in getting involved in future AAPI-related events, including our annual returning to The Woodland in January 2027, please contact [email protected]. To learn more about upcoming cultural programs and community events happening throughout the year, visit SOMA Cross Cultural Works.

Photos from the potluck, courtesy of of SOMA Cross Cultural Works: