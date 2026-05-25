LETTER: Ceperley Will Help Build a Greener & More Equitable Future for Our Kids in Maplewood

Three candidates are running for two seats in the Democratic primary (June 2) for Maplewood Township Committee. Read our submission guidelines here. Read our election coverage here.

Dear Reader,

We strongly support Martin Ceperley’s candidacy for the Maplewood Township Committee.

We first met Martin at a township committee meeting while advocating for traffic calming infrastructure for a dangerous intersection on Parker Ave. His thoughtful call that day for safer conditions for cyclists and pedestrians resonated deeply.

Martin doesn’t just bring great vision—he follows through with tangible actions necessary to realize important initiatives that serve our community. A key example is the “Bike Bus” program he was inspired to start for Seth Boyden Elementary, driven by his statement, “I want to be able to ride bicycles to school with my kids.”

Martin established SOMa Bike Bus and helped organize and enable families like our own to follow suit across town. This initiative is now a resounding triumph, with over 200 families riding to school every Friday, our favorite day getting to school each week, by far.

Cranksgiving, Bike Swap, “Two towns on 2 wheels” screen printing T-shirt ride, Parker Ave Bike Lanes ride are just a few of the many cool, positive community events Martin has organized that we’ve taken part in.

We have witnessed firsthand Martin’s dedication and generosity in serving SOMa. Adding his voice to the Township Committee is essential for residents concerned with safer streets, public transportation, equity and affordability issues in our town.

It’s time for change. We support Martin’s campaign for a greener and more equitable future for our kids in Maplewood.

Sincerely,

John Speck and Cynthia Medina

Maplewood, NJ